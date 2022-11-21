ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XQ8j_0jIyeZ6r00

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John ’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue.

Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media.

What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the weird glitch occurred like this: Disney+ enlisted an outside vendor to produce the live closed-captioning, which used a combination of automated speech-to-text recognition and an operator to check the transcription. The third-party vendor frequently transcribes news events. As such, the term “Donald Trump” was in the system’s keyword list — and somehow, Trump was inserted where no Trump should have existed, before the human operator was able to fix the mistake.

TMZ previously reported on the closed-caption error, speculating that Disney+ had been hacked .

Disney+ presented “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” exclusively on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. PT. A two hour, 54 minute replay of the concert is available on demand on the service; that was slightly delayed as Disney+ and its partner worked to fix the captioning errors.

The concert event, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment, featured the singer performing his biggest hits, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Gucci refashioned John’s sparkly 1975 Dodger uniform into a robe, and Bob Mackie recreated his iconic Dodger cap. Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile each honored Elton John on stage with duet performances of “Cold Heart,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” respectively.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 24

sh bas
3d ago

my my ..he just lives I. everyone's head 24/7..just how do they get through a day

Reply
20
Kathleen James
3d ago

yeah if I went to a concert and had to look at the orange man I would ask for my money back immediately. I don't care what anybody says that was intentional that's not an accident

Reply(2)
8
UnFamous Jerry
2d ago

Hhahahahahahaha, I guess Nancy will have this investigation going soon!

Reply
16
Related
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
iheart.com

Wokeness strikes back at Disney

We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy