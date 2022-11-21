ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Brevard’s Window Wonderland

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
BREVARD, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers

In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
country1037fm.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy