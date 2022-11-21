Read full article on original website
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ourstate.com
Brevard’s Window Wonderland
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
WYFF4.com
Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire
COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
Mountain Xpress
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilarious Post For ‘Hot Mess’ Mastiff
Shelter dogs are the best dogs! Both of my dogs are rescues and they’re the best babies! Eddy is a wild girl, but Kramer is the friendliest and sweetest dog I’ve ever had. A North Carolina shelter is going viral for their honest and funny post about a dog that’s looking for his forever home.
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
country1037fm.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
WLOS.com
I-26 in Buncombe County has reopened after a crash closed the road for hours Monday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 10AM UPDATE. All lanes of I-26 West have reopened at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd) after a prior crash. However, congestion remains in the area. ___________________. 8:30AM. All lanes of I-26 West are closed at Exit 40 (NC 280 / Airport Rd)...
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
