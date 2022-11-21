Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Carrick receives distinguished Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award
Award based on accomplishment in scholarly research with undergraduates. Cookeville – A chemistry professor at Tennessee Tech University has won a prestigious Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award which includes an unrestricted research grant for $75,000. He is the first at the university and in the state of Tennessee to have done so.
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Tech’s annual Lighting the Quad set for Nov. 29
Event features lights, music, hot chocolate, free T-shirts, selfie stations and more to kick off Christmas season. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech is ready to turn on the lights at its annual holiday tradition of Lighting the Quad set for Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on the university’s famed Main Quad in front of Derryberry Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
ucbjournal.com
Cumberland Toyota earns Board of Governors Award
Prestigious award presented to dealerships that maintain high standards of customer satisfaction. Cookeville – Cumberland Toyota was recently presented with the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA). Each year, TMNA presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction.
ucbjournal.com
Livingston to receive Downtown Improvement Grants
Funding supports improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces. Nashville – Livingston, along with 15 other cities will soon be the recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants courtesy of the State of Tennessee. “Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov....
ucbjournal.com
Inaugural Highlands CareerFest connected businesses and candidates
More than 66 companies represented the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville – The first annual Highlands CareerFest powered by TVA was a success. Called the “largest hybrid (virtual and in person) career fair central Tennessee has ever seen”, more than 66 companies were represented and hopeful candidates grabbed swag and talked about opportunity in hopes of snagging the perfect job.
ucbjournal.com
Wheaton, Porter proclaim Sat. Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday
Pictured above from l. to r.: Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton, CityScape Executive Director Lorie Krauss, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter and Chamber of Commerce Director Amy New. “Small Biz Bucks” will help you save this shopping season. Cookeville – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday across the country. After...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
ucbjournal.com
CRMC Endocrinology Office and Diabetes Center to temporarily suspend services
Cookeville – Effective January 1, 2023, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will temporarily be suspending the services offered through the CRMC endocrinology office and the Diabetes Center. Efforts to recruit endocrinology providers to the area continue. “Endocrinology continues to be an area that is difficult for recruitment but remains a...
ucbjournal.com
Commission approves Hollingsworth purchase
Cookeville – The Putnam County Commission approved the purchase of two lots in the Highlands Business Park by Hollingsworth Company (HC) Monday evening. The two lots are designated as a portion of lot A1 and lot G. Since Highlands Business Park is jointly owned between the city of Cookeville...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
Murfreesboro’s Jazz Fest ending after 25 years
Main Street Murfreesboro stated costs and negative impacts to downtown businesses as some of the many reasons they can not continuing hosting the festival.
ucbjournal.com
Local Raymond James Branch packs shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child
Pictured above from l. to r., back row: Adam Cunningham, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Cassie Brown, Jessica Lamb. Front Row: Katie Eldridge, Hayley Smith and Lindsay Maxwell. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need. COOKEVILLE- Raymond James...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices This Week = Rutherford County Prices are Some of the Lowest in Tennessee
It appears that gas prices are falling as the temperatures fall, when comparing November prices at the pump to the humid summer month of July. On Monday morning, the average price of fuel across the U.S. was ringing in at $3.65 per gallon. This past summer on July 11th, nationwide prices at the pump averaged $4.66 per gallon.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
ucbjournal.com
Taco Bell in Baxter officially opens
Pictured above – Team members from Taco Bell celebrated ribbon cutting with county officials. Baxter – After years of preparation, including planning, funding stages and construction, Taco Bell officially cut the ribbon on a new era in Baxter this morning. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, along with officials from the Cookeville-Putnam Chamber of Commerce and Taco bell staff were on hand to celebrate the event.
Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line
The single-vehicle crash happened on Willow Avenue near Lone Oak Drive and severely damaged a utility pole, causing power outages and lane closures for hours.
WSMV
Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
