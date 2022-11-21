ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

ucbjournal.com

Carrick receives distinguished Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award

Award based on accomplishment in scholarly research with undergraduates. Cookeville – A chemistry professor at Tennessee Tech University has won a prestigious Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award which includes an unrestricted research grant for $75,000. He is the first at the university and in the state of Tennessee to have done so.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Tech’s annual Lighting the Quad set for Nov. 29

Event features lights, music, hot chocolate, free T-shirts, selfie stations and more to kick off Christmas season. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech is ready to turn on the lights at its annual holiday tradition of Lighting the Quad set for Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on the university’s famed Main Quad in front of Derryberry Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cumberland Toyota earns Board of Governors Award

Prestigious award presented to dealerships that maintain high standards of customer satisfaction. Cookeville – Cumberland Toyota was recently presented with the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA). Each year, TMNA presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Livingston to receive Downtown Improvement Grants

Funding supports improvements to building facades and outdoor public spaces. Nashville – Livingston, along with 15 other cities will soon be the recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants courtesy of the State of Tennessee. “Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov....
LIVINGSTON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Inaugural Highlands CareerFest connected businesses and candidates

More than 66 companies represented the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville – The first annual Highlands CareerFest powered by TVA was a success. Called the “largest hybrid (virtual and in person) career fair central Tennessee has ever seen”, more than 66 companies were represented and hopeful candidates grabbed swag and talked about opportunity in hopes of snagging the perfect job.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Wheaton, Porter proclaim Sat. Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday

Pictured above from l. to r.: Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton, CityScape Executive Director Lorie Krauss, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter and Chamber of Commerce Director Amy New. “Small Biz Bucks” will help you save this shopping season. Cookeville – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday across the country. After...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC Endocrinology Office and Diabetes Center to temporarily suspend services

Cookeville – Effective January 1, 2023, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will temporarily be suspending the services offered through the CRMC endocrinology office and the Diabetes Center. Efforts to recruit endocrinology providers to the area continue. “Endocrinology continues to be an area that is difficult for recruitment but remains a...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Commission approves Hollingsworth purchase

Cookeville – The Putnam County Commission approved the purchase of two lots in the Highlands Business Park by Hollingsworth Company (HC) Monday evening. The two lots are designated as a portion of lot A1 and lot G. Since Highlands Business Park is jointly owned between the city of Cookeville...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Local Raymond James Branch packs shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child

Pictured above from l. to r., back row: Adam Cunningham, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Cassie Brown, Jessica Lamb. Front Row: Katie Eldridge, Hayley Smith and Lindsay Maxwell. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need. COOKEVILLE- Raymond James...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters

(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
LA VERGNE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Taco Bell in Baxter officially opens

Pictured above – Team members from Taco Bell celebrated ribbon cutting with county officials. Baxter – After years of preparation, including planning, funding stages and construction, Taco Bell officially cut the ribbon on a new era in Baxter this morning. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, along with officials from the Cookeville-Putnam Chamber of Commerce and Taco bell staff were on hand to celebrate the event.
BAXTER, TN
WSMV

Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
LEBANON, TN

