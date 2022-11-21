ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
967thevine.com

Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

TCHD looking to hire Community Health Nurses, will host webinar

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a webinar for prospective employees. The Community Health Services Division is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. The full-time position focuses on communicable disease surveillance and management and will include working at immunization clinics. If you’re eligible and interested, you’re invited to apply. A live virtual information session and Q&A happens Tuesday, November 29th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy