Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
967thevine.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
967thevine.com
TCHD looking to hire Community Health Nurses, will host webinar
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a webinar for prospective employees. The Community Health Services Division is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. The full-time position focuses on communicable disease surveillance and management and will include working at immunization clinics. If you’re eligible and interested, you’re invited to apply. A live virtual information session and Q&A happens Tuesday, November 29th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Comments / 0