A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
This week, millions across America will gather with friends and family to feast and give thanks. Here in Houston, that means starting the day with the popular annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade downtown, which stars 50 Cent, Bun B, and the esteemed Dr. Peter Hotez. After Turkey Day, your weekend includes World Cup watch parties, art shows, plays ad performances, an appearance by Baby Shark (really), a cruelly intentioned '90s musical, and a visit by an internationally renowned food writer, journalist, and TV cook.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving: Here are your best bets for the long weekend. Thursday,...
Houston gobbles up spot among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.In addition to the cities’ overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities’ rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability,...
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts the 'life-saving' Italian liqueur that's perfect for the holidays
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he shares his love for amaro. Take it away, Chris.----All right, team! Listen up! This week, I’m going to give you some very important holiday information to help you get through all of the parties, family gatherings, and large, festive dinners. We are not going to...
Favorite Houston coffee shop and cafe brews up fourth location in West U
A growing Houston coffee shop and cafe will soon debut its fourth location. The newest Slowpokes will open Monday, November 28 in West University Place (6725 Stella Link Road). Slowpokes has developed a devoted following thanks to its combination of coffee, beer, and wine that are paired with a diverse food menu built around sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and breakfast items. Those three beverages are represented by three mascots: a turtle named Mash (beer), a snail named Tasker Alexander (wine), and a sloth named Patches (coffee). First opened in Garden Oaks in 2016 by owner Mazen Baltagi — a Houstonian hospitality veteran...
New wine shop and bar bringing speciality sips, bites, and expansive patio to buzzy Heights street
The Heights is one of Houston’s most popular dining neighborhoods, and White Oak Drive is one of the area’s most prolific streets for restaurants and bars. Recent openings like EZ’s Liquor Lounge and Karne Korean Steakhouse will soon be joined a new place to enjoy wine.Padre’s Wine will open next year in the historic Obsidian Theater space at 3522 White Oak Dr. Born from a wine distribution company that specializes in South American wines, Padre’s will serve as both a retail shop and a wine bar. Owner William Farley started Padre’s in homage to his late father, Mike, who first...
Amazon rolls out hundreds of new electric vans for Houston's holiday delivery season
Amazon CEO/occasional space traveler Jeff Bezos is doing his best to supplant a certain jolly fellow from the North Pole as tops for holiday gift delivery.His latest move: Amazon is rolling out more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, designed by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, ready to make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S. On the Texas good list: Houston, Austin, and Dallas. Bezos' juggernaut began deliveries in Dallas in July, along with Baltimore, Chicago, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis. These zero-emissions vans have delivered more than 5 million packages to customers in...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner at Houston restaurants
Even though it may seem a little sudden — Houston is only two weeks removed from the Astros epic World Series win — Thanksgiving is happening this Thursday, November 24. With everything that’s happened recently — wasn’t there an election, too — it’s entirely possible that people have forgotten to make plans. Fear not. Houston’s restaurants have diners’ covered.While some of the city’s traditional destinations are booked, a mix of classics and newer options still have some tables available. All of the establishments listed below showed reservations available online as of Sunday, November 20. Some of the options listed below...
2 James Beard Award-winning chefs return to Houston fine-dining palace for book launch and fundraising dinner
Houstonians hold Brennan’s of Houston in high regard for many reasons. Whether it’s the refined atmosphere, polished service, or signature dishes like turtle soup, pecan-crusted fish, and bananas Foster, the Creole restaurant has been a fine dining staple for more than 50 years. The restaurant’s legacy extends beyond its walls. Known for its rigorous training and high standards, Brennan’s alumni have gone on to lead some of Houston’s best restaurants. They include: Mark Holley (Davis Street), Mark Cox (Mark’s), Randy Evans (H-E-B), Lance Fegen (Liberty Kitchen), Danny Trace (Potente), Bobby Matos (State of Grace and La Lucha), Joe Cervantez (Pier...
Houston named one of the 10 best U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Houston-based rap mogul 50 Cent lassos top honors at annual Rodeo Uncorked! wine competition
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023 doesn't kick off again until February 28, but as any longtime Houstonian knows, rodeo season is all year. With that in mind, the rodeo has announced winners from the annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Top honors of Grand Champion Best of Show went to famed Newstonian and rap star/businessman/occasional TV host Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.Jackson, an ardent rodeo fan, also won Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in 2021 for the Le Chemin du Roi Brut, as CultureMap previously reported. No stranger...
Marvel at Neiman Marcus' holiday window displays — and the adoptable pets inside
Fluffy tails and wet noses will return to Neiman Marcus' magical storefront windows this holiday season. The luxury retailer has teamed up with the Houston SPCA for the 34th annual Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event.When the official start to the holiday shopping season kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers will once again enjoy the thrill of viewing available pets, as the little felines and canines frolic inside the notable holiday windows.Neiman Marcus will open its doors for shopping at 9 am on Black Friday to welcome all, from the young to the young-at-heart, to what has become...
Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays
The plunging thermostats, decorations decking the halls of stores and homes, and wintry music all mean one thing: the holiday season in Houston is finally here. For many, that means a merry tradition of donning warm winter wear and strolling through the dozens of holiday light displays around the city. From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to wondrous spectacles at Houston Botanic Garden and downtown Houston, these festive events are sure to light up Yuletime. Here's our roundup of where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors — from...
Sugar Land Town Square gears up for the holidays with outdoor ice skating, shopping pop-ups, and family fun
Fall and winter in Houston and surrounding areas means chilly outdoor activities, and few are more beloved than ice skating. Destinations like The Galleria and Discovery Green are packed this time of years with skaters of every skill level. Now, a booming 'burb is getting into the on-ice fun. Sugar Land Town Square will debut Skate the Square, which sees the bustling Square transformed into a winter wonderland ice skating rink, on Saturday, December 3.A large section of the massive town square overlooking city hall and the Town Center restaurants and retail will house the skating rink, where visitors...
EaDo pizzeria and Houston Ballet dancers bake up 2 Nutcracker-themed pies for good cause
Over the course of the next several weeks, thousands of Houstonians will head downtown to watch the Houston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. While the ballet will undoubtedly leave attendees dreaming of dancing sugar plums and other sweet treats, an EaDo pizzeria has partnered with four of the company’s dancers to create two special pies.Vinny’s worked with the performers to create pizzas named for the story’s hero, the Nutcracker prince, and its villain, the Rat King. The restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity...
Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH
If you’re flying out of – and presumably back to – Houston over Thanksgiving this week, like I need to tell you, it’s going to be crazy crowded at the airport.Contrary to myth, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving isn’t actually the busiest travel day of the year, but it is in the Top 10, as is the Sunday after Turkey Day. So be like a Boy Scout and be prepared. (And, read our coverage or the Houston Airport holiday travel updates here.)Related note: Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S., isn’t the busiest shopping day in the world, either....
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Tilman Fertitta's new SoCal beachfront resort tops week's most popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California. The craftsman-style resort features the luxurious 20,000-square- foot Spa Montage. 2. Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, and more.3. 13 Houston restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go. Simplify the Thanksgiving cooking process by ordering mains, sides, and desserts from the professionals. 4. Houston Astros pitcher ties the knot with longtime partner in post-World Series wedding. The happy couple were joined in Florida by Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. and wife Kara, as well as pitcher Ryan Pressly and wife Kat.5. Alex Bregman rocks the red carpet with wife Reagan and returns to meet hundreds of Houston fans. “This offseason is going to be focused on getting back into great shape and getting ready to win another one,” the slugger tells CultureMap.
Houston named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Houston, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study.Houston ranks No. 42 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Austin, at No. 43 and Dallas at No. 47.As for the Bayou City, the report describes the city as an “educated, diverse, and hard-working” powerhouse.Highlights for Houston include:A population increase of almost 300,000, thanks to both domestic and international immigrationA No. 26 global ranking for Culture, with more than 145...
Longtime Houston kolache bakery rises in Kingwood with sweet and savory fare and dog-friendly patio
A Houston kolache staple has arrived in Kingwood. Kolache Shoppe opened its third Houston-area location at 4521 Kingwood Dr.Open since 1970, Kolache Shoppe is known for its Czech-inspired, sweet and savory pastries that come with both traditional fruit toppings and a wide array of meat fillings. Seasonal specials — currently cranberry & cream and a Bacon Jalapeño Popper Sausage sourced from Blood Bros. BBQ — keep things fresh. The Kingwood location is different from the Greenway Plaza and Heights bakeries in a few ways. Most importantly, it's Kolache Shoppe's first franchised outpost. Franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger took their backgrounds...
Let your favorite Houston restaurants handle Thanksgiving dinner this year
If you want to focus more on friends and family, and less on cooking, this Thanksgiving, some of your favorite Houston restaurants are standing by to help.Whether you're looking to pick up a full meal to-go or want to dine in, these eateries have got you covered.B&B Butchers & RestaurantOpen on Thanksgiving Day: 10 am-9 pmPrix-fixe menu: $90 for adults, $35 for kids ages 11 and underIncludes: An amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies to enjoy on the way in or out.Also available: Ordering from...
