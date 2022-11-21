ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Simple 'Lemon Pepper Chicken' Recipe Is the Dinner Upgrade We Deserve

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okRC9_0jIydAFj00

Someone grab our skillet because it's lemon pepper chicken time.

We’re always up for recipes that are quick but produce delicious meals. The time it takes to make dinner really adds up, so short and simple recipes really make the task enjoyable. If you’re a fan of meal prepping, then today’s post is just for you.

TikTok content creator @stealth_health_life shared his recipe for Lemon Pepper Chicken . Now we know a lot of people have made Lemon Pepper Chicken. But his recipe looks different. Someone grab our skillet because it's lemon pepper chicken time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Lemon Pepper Chicken recipe had us drooling over our keyboards. The ingredients are simple but really pack a punch of flavor. To make the marinade be sure to have fresh lemon juice (or bottled), olive oil, salt, and garlic pepper. Then you’ll take your chicken breast slices and place them in the marinade for 30 to 45 minutes. Cook the chicken breast in the skillet for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. After cooking, remove the chicken from the skillet and allow it to cool.

That recipe really can’t get any easier. Unless you cook the chicken in an air fryer. Now that is a good idea. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to the video. User @Vanessa Avocado said, “Lemon pepper chicken is the best.” @Linds replied, “Supreme chicken slap.” @Halle remarked, “I need to create a collection of just your videos at this point.” @Matthew said, “Save yourself the 45 minutes and just go straight from dunking to cooking. Chicken doesn’t marinate. Great flavor choices, though.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion about how to cook. But we’ll try out the Lemon Pepper Chicken recipe because it looks yummy. If you enjoyed the video, please visit @stealth_health_life’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Mashed

Here's Alex Guarnaschelli's Top Tip For Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there's a seemingly endless list of dishes to make and share with loved ones. Roast turkey is the main priority for most home cooks, as well as tasty stuffing that's usually made with seasoned bread cubes, herbs, and onions. As for Thanksgiving sides, the most popular dish is (no surprise) mashed potatoes, followed by mac and cheese and green bean casserole, according to an analysis by Zippia.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis' Colorful & Under-20 Minute Salad Recipe Is the Perfect Appetizer for the Holiday Season

Giada De Laurentiis just made our holiday appetizers a lot more tasty, and a lot more colorful than ever before! On Nov 18, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of her new, colorful salad recipe with the caption, “@auntraffy’s holiday salad is perfect for the season. It’s full of colors, flavors, and textures that will set your taste buds tingling. Crunchy apples, crisp endive, and creamy avocado– every bite is a delight! Grab the #recipe in the profile link!” Both colorful and fruity? We’re truly obsessed with this new salad recipe, and we can hardly wait to unveil our own recreations come dinner...
delishably.com

Exploring Deviled Eggs: History and 10 Innovative Recipes

Linda explores food facts, folklore, and fabulous recipes one ingredient at a time. Eggs are used in every cuisine around the world, but what does it mean to “devil” them? The devilment is a nod to their spicy nature—a kick of (hellish) heat to enliven a dish of hard-cooked eggs. So, who was the mastermind behind this creation? It’s been noted that Alain de Lille wrote “All roads lead to Rome.” When it comes to deviled eggs, he was on the right path.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bites

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Epicurious

Life of the Party

Active Time 10 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes, including cooling time. This nonalcoholic crowd pleaser is made with Ghia, one of my favorite NA apéritifs to work with. Ghia is slightly bitter, bursting with notes of citrus peel and hints of ginger. To round out this booze-free cocktail, I’ve added tart pomegranate juice and aromatic cinnamon for a warming seasonal touch. A generous splash of fresh lemon juice keeps things refreshing and easy going.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
254
Followers
287
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy