Simple 'Lemon Pepper Chicken' Recipe Is the Dinner Upgrade We Deserve

Someone grab our skillet because it's lemon pepper chicken time.

We’re always up for recipes that are quick but produce delicious meals. The time it takes to make dinner really adds up, so short and simple recipes really make the task enjoyable. If you’re a fan of meal prepping, then today’s post is just for you.

TikTok content creator @stealth_health_life shared his recipe for Lemon Pepper Chicken . Now we know a lot of people have made Lemon Pepper Chicken. But his recipe looks different. Someone grab our skillet because it's lemon pepper chicken time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Lemon Pepper Chicken recipe had us drooling over our keyboards. The ingredients are simple but really pack a punch of flavor. To make the marinade be sure to have fresh lemon juice (or bottled), olive oil, salt, and garlic pepper. Then you’ll take your chicken breast slices and place them in the marinade for 30 to 45 minutes. Cook the chicken breast in the skillet for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. After cooking, remove the chicken from the skillet and allow it to cool.

That recipe really can’t get any easier. Unless you cook the chicken in an air fryer. Now that is a good idea. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to the video. User @Vanessa Avocado said, “Lemon pepper chicken is the best.” @Linds replied, “Supreme chicken slap.” @Halle remarked, “I need to create a collection of just your videos at this point.” @Matthew said, “Save yourself the 45 minutes and just go straight from dunking to cooking. Chicken doesn’t marinate. Great flavor choices, though.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion about how to cook. But we’ll try out the Lemon Pepper Chicken recipe because it looks yummy. If you enjoyed the video, please visit @stealth_health_life’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

