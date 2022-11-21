Read full article on original website
Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
Tompkins, Cortland, Erie County residents share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions and favorite foods. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit the road to find out what people’s favorite dishes are, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without them. Mat on the Street is a bi-weekly segment that airs Fridays...
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
