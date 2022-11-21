Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball falls 57-44 to Rhode Island, goes winless at Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — For the second-straight game, Illinois State men's basketball's second half struggles proved costly as the Redbirds fell 57-44 to Rhode Island to go winless at the Cayman Islands Classic. Offenses struggled early and often on the final day of the event as the teams...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball loses third-straight, falling to Western Kentucky
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball could not keep up with Western Kentucky in the second half of its second game in the Cayman Island Classic, losing 78-66 after trailing by three at halftime. The Redbirds continued to struggle in putting together a full game. Head...
25newsnow.com
Peoria High Lions say this is their secret weapon heading to state football finals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Which mom would you say cooks the best? “oooooh”. Whether on the field (nats kicking the ball) or off. Players from the Peoria High School football team say it’s the women standing behind them who motivate them the most. Brett Brooks: “Which...
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
25newsnow.com
Peoria High Football team holding Thanksgiving Dinner with public
PEORIA (25 News Now) -You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner!. Ahead of the Peoria High School’s State Football Championship game this weekend, the mothers of the players are holding a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and they want YOU to attend and meet the team. They are asking anyone who wants...
nowdecatur.com
Registration open for 2023 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt
November 23, 2022 – Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on January 16 can register now. The 2023 hunt will be dedicated in the memory of Tom Brokaw of Bloomington, who was a vital part of the...
videtteonline.com
ISU students meet dean of students candidate Morgan, discuss addressing student concerns
Illinois State University students met with Dr. Andy Morgan Thursday afternoon to discuss his experience at Indiana State University as he applies for the open position of assistant vice president/dean of students. Students and Morgan discussed how he hopes to address some of the issues affecting LGBTQIA+ students and how...
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
WAND TV
Lottery ticket worth more than half a million dollars sold at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NBC) - An Illinois lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S....
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
25newsnow.com
ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayoral field will not include an incumbent
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates filed to become the new Mayor in the city of Pekin, but the incumbent mayor was not among them. The candidates who have filed are Councilmembers Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter as well as outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Mayor Mark Luft tells 25 News he is not planning to seek reelection.
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
Comments / 0