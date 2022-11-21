ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High Football team holding Thanksgiving Dinner with public

PEORIA (25 News Now) -You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner!. Ahead of the Peoria High School’s State Football Championship game this weekend, the mothers of the players are holding a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and they want YOU to attend and meet the team. They are asking anyone who wants...
PEORIA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Registration open for 2023 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

November 23, 2022 – Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on January 16 can register now. The 2023 hunt will be dedicated in the memory of Tom Brokaw of Bloomington, who was a vital part of the...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

South Peoria car fire spreads to home

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin mayoral field will not include an incumbent

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates filed to become the new Mayor in the city of Pekin, but the incumbent mayor was not among them. The candidates who have filed are Councilmembers Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter as well as outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Mayor Mark Luft tells 25 News he is not planning to seek reelection.
PEKIN, IL
wglt.org

11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day

Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

