Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’
Cedric Maxwell proved he could be the go-to guy for the Boston Celtics, but then he was forced to make some sacrifices. The post Cedric Maxwell Quickly Went From the Boston Celtics Go-To Player to the ‘4th Musketeer’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts
Yardbarker
East Notes: Celtics, Robert Williams, Raptors, Knicks
Center Robert Williams III is hoping to return from a knee injury by Christmas, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Williams has started to take part in 3-on-3 halfcourt drills in practice. Regardless, the Celtics could be in the market for another big man. “I think for Boston now as...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' thrilling 118-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls pulled off a close victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 23, 2022
New Orleans (10-7) launches a two-game Southwest Division road trip – which actually will consist of separate one-game excursions, due to Thanksgiving in between – with a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at San Antonio (6-12). Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will travel to Memphis in advance of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies.
What's fueling Lonnie Walker IV's surge with the Los Angeles Lakers
After an up-and-down tenure with the Spurs, the fifth-year guard has been a stabilizing force with the Lakers and credits a daily practice as the reason why.
How to Watch Kings-Celtics Game On Friday
The Sacramento Kings (10-7) and Boston Celtics (14-4) will play each other on Friday night in Boston. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA
Trey Murphy doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
NEW ORLEANS (10-7) Monday win vs. Golden State. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Gorgui Dieng.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Returns to Orlando Magic Practice on Wednesday
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic may have a little bit more to be thankful for this upcoming holiday. The Magic received some good news on the injury front as rookie Paolo Banchero practiced with the team on Wednesday. His status for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be determined based on his response to the practice session and treatment.
NBA
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA
Rival Report: Inexperienced Spurs dealing with many ups and downs early in 2022-23
To help preview Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup between New Orleans and San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright, who covers this geographic region of the league for the site. Wright also authors the “Kia MVP ladder” for NBA.com, listing a familiar name from the Southwest Division (Luka Doncic) in the No. 1 spot on the most recent update.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
Cavs Take Down Blazers, Sweep Homestand
WRAP-UP Now THAT’S how you do a homestand. After playing six of their first eight games this month on the road, the Wine and Gold returned for a four-game homestand – and proceeded to run the table, winning every game by double-figures and capping the extended stay with a 114-96 victory over the Blazers on Thanksgiving eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
Saben Lee Signed to Two-Way Contract
PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 23, 2022 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations. announced today that the team has signed Saben Lee to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived Michael Foster Jr. Lee joins Philadelphia after appearing in seven games this season with the Toronto...
NBA
Rally the Vote Student Edition Brings Civic Engagement to Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings, California Secretary of State’s Office and When We All Vote Team Up to Encourage Next Generation of Voters to Make their Voices Heard. On November 8, 2022, as the NBA paused all games on Election Day for the first time to promote voting, the Kings partnered with the California Secretary of State’s office and When We All Vote to host “Rally the Vote Student Edition” at Golden 1 Center. The goal of the event was to educate local students about the importance of civic engagement.
