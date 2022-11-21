The term ‘lifting’ may dominate when we talk about building strength in the gym – but could bringing weights back down actually be what’s best for you?New research from Edith Cowan University found a particular type of muscle contraction was most effective at increasing muscle strength and size – and rather than the focus being on lifting weights, it was lowering them that gleaned the fastest results.The study saw three groups perform different types of dumbbell curls, twice a week for five weeks (as well as a control group who did none of the exercises). Those who only lowered the weights...

19 DAYS AGO