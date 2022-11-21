ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros Fired After Investigation

CLEVELAND - Less than two months before his planned retirement. The MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros has been fired. Below is a statement from Vanessa Whiting, Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees, explaining what happened. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram...
CLEVELAND, OH

