Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
Nebraska football: Huskers offer in-state kicking standout Tristian Alvano
A view of Memorial Stadium during a gamePhoto byEric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska football offered Nebraska high school kicking standout Tristan Alvano on Tuesday morning. The kicker played exceptionally well for Omaha Westside on Monday night during the Class A championship game. He made five field goals and showed off his range with a 45-yard game-winning field goal.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Did Patriots get robbed of a touchdown on Hunter Henry ‘incompletion’?
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry appeared to make a touchdown catch on Thanksgiving, but the call was overturned after replay review. Hunter Henry did not control the ball all the way to the ground, or at least that’s what the officials said. However, it proved to be another case of football fans having very little understanding as to what a catch actually is.
Blatant missed facemask on Mac Jones comes back to haunt Patriots (Video)
As great as the Thanksgiving slate proved to be for football fans, it wasn’t ideal for the officiating crews. The Patriots learned this the hard way. The New England Patriots lost by just one score against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. It was a tough defeat for Mac Jones and Co., who had their best offensive output in quite some time just a week after struggling mightily against the New York Jets.
Micah Parsons trolled Andrew Thomas after getting the best of him on Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got past New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas to get two sacks, and he trolled him on Twitter. One of the three Thanksgiving games this year was a battle between NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The winner of the game would receive sole possession of second place in the division. While the story of the game was “which team would impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.,” there was also a story to follow on Twitter.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
kscj.com
BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s aviation division can be seen flying above the city watching for speeders, monitoring traffic during Husker Football games and responding to emergencies across the state. Between five aircraft, completing more than 500 missions so far this year. For the last six...
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
