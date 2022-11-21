ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ainsworth, NE

Nebraska football: Huskers offer in-state kicking standout Tristian Alvano

A view of Memorial Stadium during a gamePhoto byEric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska football offered Nebraska high school kicking standout Tristan Alvano on Tuesday morning. The kicker played exceptionally well for Omaha Westside on Monday night during the Class A championship game. He made five field goals and showed off his range with a 45-yard game-winning field goal.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23

The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Did Patriots get robbed of a touchdown on Hunter Henry ‘incompletion’?

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry appeared to make a touchdown catch on Thanksgiving, but the call was overturned after replay review. Hunter Henry did not control the ball all the way to the ground, or at least that’s what the officials said. However, it proved to be another case of football fans having very little understanding as to what a catch actually is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Blatant missed facemask on Mac Jones comes back to haunt Patriots (Video)

As great as the Thanksgiving slate proved to be for football fans, it wasn’t ideal for the officiating crews. The Patriots learned this the hard way. The New England Patriots lost by just one score against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. It was a tough defeat for Mac Jones and Co., who had their best offensive output in quite some time just a week after struggling mightily against the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Micah Parsons trolled Andrew Thomas after getting the best of him on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got past New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas to get two sacks, and he trolled him on Twitter. One of the three Thanksgiving games this year was a battle between NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The winner of the game would receive sole possession of second place in the division. While the story of the game was “which team would impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.,” there was also a story to follow on Twitter.
NEW YORK STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science

Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
IOWA STATE
