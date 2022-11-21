ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Hunter Hughes out as head football coach at West Texas A&M after six seasons

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upRfC_0jIyb6ao00

West Texas A&M has announced that head football coach Hunter Hughes has been let go by the university after six seasons in charge, "effective immediately," per a release.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for Hunter Hughes and the efforts of the coaching staff," WT athletic director Michael McBroom said via press release. "Under his leadership, the football program has achieved historical high marks in the classroom including graduation rates. He is a consummate team player on campus and in our community. He has operated a program that is committed to compliance with NCAA rules.”

Hughes went 32-29 overall in his six years at the helm, including a 5-6 mark this past season. The Buffs dropped four of their last five contests to end the year, including last-minute losses to Eastern and Western New Mexico in consecutive weeks. WT lost to previously winless Simon Fraser 46-14 to close the year.

Top football performers in the Texas Panhandle from the area round

“Our football team’s performance has also improved under his leadership, with several wins over ranked opponents during his tenure,” McBroom said. “However, the number of Division II wins over the last two seasons hasn’t met the high expectations we have for each of our programs at WT. This alone is the reason for my decision today.”

WT went 18-22 in the Lone Star Conference under Hughes. Since the end of the season, multiple starters have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, including center Zane Madison and corner back Ty Dillon.

McBroom's press release concluded that WT will launch a national search for a new coach and that the process would begin "immediately."

Spearman's magical run continues, while others end sooner than expected

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hunter Hughes out as head football coach at West Texas A&M after six seasons

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
franchising.com

Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo

November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Longtime Dumas barber retires

“It has been a while,” said longtime barber Jack Jameson as he stood next to the chair in the Demon Barber Shop where he has been cutting hair for decades. Jameson has been in the barbering business in Dumas for more than 60 years. On Saturday, friends, family, and former customers packed the small shop across the street from the Moore County Courthouse to wish him well. Jameson is hanging up his shears and retiring.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy