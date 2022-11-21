West Texas A&M has announced that head football coach Hunter Hughes has been let go by the university after six seasons in charge, "effective immediately," per a release.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for Hunter Hughes and the efforts of the coaching staff," WT athletic director Michael McBroom said via press release. "Under his leadership, the football program has achieved historical high marks in the classroom including graduation rates. He is a consummate team player on campus and in our community. He has operated a program that is committed to compliance with NCAA rules.”

Hughes went 32-29 overall in his six years at the helm, including a 5-6 mark this past season. The Buffs dropped four of their last five contests to end the year, including last-minute losses to Eastern and Western New Mexico in consecutive weeks. WT lost to previously winless Simon Fraser 46-14 to close the year.

“Our football team’s performance has also improved under his leadership, with several wins over ranked opponents during his tenure,” McBroom said. “However, the number of Division II wins over the last two seasons hasn’t met the high expectations we have for each of our programs at WT. This alone is the reason for my decision today.”

WT went 18-22 in the Lone Star Conference under Hughes. Since the end of the season, multiple starters have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal, including center Zane Madison and corner back Ty Dillon.

McBroom's press release concluded that WT will launch a national search for a new coach and that the process would begin "immediately."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Hunter Hughes out as head football coach at West Texas A&M after six seasons