SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & You Can Snag The Starter Kit For 30% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale at SkinStore! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles. And even though...
WWD

Black Friday 2022: 50% Off Deals on Hoodies, Sports Bras and Leggings From Spanx, Alo Yoga and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection. Not only will these new clothes make you feel confident and look great every time you put them on, but they also will push you to head to the gym or that pilates class. Plus, workout clothes make great gifts for every woman on your list, including gifts for moms and gifts for girlfriends.
housebeautiful.com

The best experience gifts to buy in Virgin Experience Days' Black Friday sale

Christmas is just around the corner and if you've chosen to give your loved ones experiences over material things this year, you've come to the right place, as Virgin Experience Days' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is the perfect one-stop shop to treat all your family and friends. From...
housebeautiful.com

How to Winterize Your Home in 10 Easy Steps

Whether you're a long-time homeowner, in your first house, or in a rental, it's time to start prepping your space for winter weather. No matter where you live, fall is the ideal time to prep before the temperatures, rain, and snow make it too difficult (and miserable!) to get these outdoor chores completed. “Winterizing your home not only helps systems in your home last longer, but you also may be able to prevent issues, such as leaks, from occurring,” says Keith Busch, vice president of operations for Mr. Handyman. “There are many things people don’t think about but that are very easy to do to protect your investment.”
housebeautiful.com

Pottery Barn's Black Friday Sale Has Major Deals Up to 50% Off

Not sure where to start clicking and shopping during Black Friday this year? Let us point you in the direction of the epic Pottery Barn Black Friday sale featuring a variety of incredible items that are all up to 50% off. Our list is made up of must-haves you definitely...
housebeautiful.com

5 Sparkly Ways to Decorate for the Holidays

Whether you're someone who waits until mid-December to deck the halls or you started dusting off your ornaments the day after Halloween, it's always a good time to add some new pieces to your seasonal decor stash. House Beautiful Senior Shopping Editor Isis Briones recently did exactly that, choosing timeless pieces from HSN to bring a warm glow to her home for the holidays—their selection includes everything from trees to indoor accents.
housebeautiful.com

Outdoor Christmas decorations: 7 fabulous ideas for the porch, garden, porch, patio and more

If you're searching for outdoor Christmas decorations, then look no further. As our attention naturally shifts towards indoor holiday decor at this time of year, we shouldn't forget to invest in some Christmas garden decorations to ensure our outdoor spaces are also given the festive treatment. Decking your outside space...
housebeautiful.com

It's Official: 2023 Will be the Year of "Digital Lavender"

For most design enthusiasts, the new year is one of the most exciting times; a transition period that's met with exhilarating anticipation. As we close the book on 2022—and all the major design trends associated with it—we look forward to how our homes will continue to evolve in the 12 months ahead. Which phenomenons will take center stage? Which fads will prove to be fleeting? Is there a color the industry will be obsessed with? Well, according to consumer research company WGSN, a shade called Digital Lavender will rule 2023.
housebeautiful.com

Anthropologie Black Friday Sale: Snag 30% Off All Home Goods

’Tis the season for holiday sales and doorbuster deals! Thankfully, Anthropologie is having its biggest home sale of the year, with 30% off everything through November 28th. We recommend taking advantage of this while you can—it’ll save you waiting in line on Black Friday for one, and you’ll snap up some beautiful gifts for loved ones.

