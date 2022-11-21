Read full article on original website
The Most Glam Gifts For Every Type Of Beauty Lover On Your List
Holiday season is fast approaching and with that the mad dash to find the perfect gift for friends, family, and loved ones. To help, we’ve partnered with Ulta Beauty to bring you the most glam gifts for every type of beauty lover in your life. Happy holiday shopping!. the...
Let Aura Colors Determine The Gifts You Give This Holiday Season
With 2022 proving to be a year of introspection, self-care, and enlightenment, it’s only natural that these themes would extend to the holiday gifting season. While one might naturally consider general hobbies, interests, and personality traits when shopping for a loved one or friend, this year might call for you to dig a bit deeper. Shift your mindset to one that focuses on the essence — or aura — of the person you are looking to treat this season.
Experts Say These Are The Biggest Nail Trends For 2023 — Why Not Try Them Now?
Forget eyes — nails are the real window to the soul. With a quick glance at someone’s polish color choice, finish, and nail art — or lack thereof— you can gain some serious insight into their psyche. According to top celebrity manicurists, expect next year’s nail trends to feed into your aesthetic impulses, be they minimalist and subtle or fantastically over-the-top. The 2023 nail trend predictions promise an extreme, exciting year ahead, but which end of the spectrum you end up on is totally personal. With so many fresh looks and takes for the low-key and festive types alike, it looks like 2023 could end up as the best time for nails yet.
The Unexpected Detail Experts Say Will Take Your Holiday Tablescape To The Next Level
For a lot of people, going the basic route in terms of holiday decor for dinner parties is totally fine. Nice plates on the table, some cloth napkins, and a few glasses of wine, and you’re set for your guests. But for those who want to go all out, things can get a little more complicated. You probably know this if you’ve ever studied a pro-level holiday tablescape closely — the detail is impeccable, and often very thought out. Regardless of how difficult it may be, though, it’s still tempting to try to recreate a setup worthy of experts at home. If that’s your goal this year, it’s probably not the best plan to go it alone. Rather, rely on some authorities on the topic to ensure you will truly wow your guests.
Shop Small This Season With 8 Online Home Decor Stores We Love
For a lot of people, finding gifts for the holidays that are unique and special is a big priority. But discovering those at big-box stores? You can pretty much forget it. No — if you want to find something that will truly wow, your best bet is to shop small. And you don’t actually have to scour your town or go to an entirely new city to do so. Because there are plenty (countless, in fact) small, online shops to support this season, especially when it comes to the home decor space.
Hurry, the GOAT of Air Fryers Is On Sale for $100
In the world of air fryers, one brand repeatedly rises to the top: Ninja. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is a hot-ticket item at Amazon. And, as part of an early Black Friday deal, this dinner-maker is an impressive $30 off. Right now, you can score Ninja's beloved air fryer for $100 (originally $130).
These 2022 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Sales Should Be On Your Radar
The time has come yet again. Holiday sales events are finally here, so get your shopping carts and wallets ready. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gifts for loved ones, replenishing your own stash, or doing a bit of both, the Black Friday beauty sales of 2022 are serving up all sorts of crazy discounts worth taking advantage of. This year, the savings seem to be better than ever with steep discounts and bonus gifts aplenty across the categories of makeup, skin care, body care, hair care, and fragrance. Buzzy brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Nécessaire, and Tatcha are slashing prices on even the most sought-after products. Newer brands with quickly established cult followings like Bread Beauty Supply and Soft Services have also thrown their hats into the savings ring. With what is perhaps the most jaw-dropping offer of all, celebrity-loved skin care device brand Solawave is having a buy-one-get-one sale on their *entire* lineup of LED tools.
Katie Holmes' Version Of The White Sneaker Is Anything But Boring
When it comes to her wardrobe, Katie Holmes often relies on her go-to rotation of relaxed yet polished staples. And once the actor finds an item she loves, she wears it on repeat for months (or even years) on end. Such is the case for Holmes’ Chloé Nama sneakers, which she recently wore while walking around New York City. Her off-duty outfit proved that the comfort-forward shoe is surprisingly versatile, too, and suited for all seasons.
PSA: Moisture Sandwiching Is A Winter Skin Savior
As we near the end of the year, chilly temperatures, blistering winds, and snow days have us layering up with coats, hats, beanies, and gloves. Why? Because the more layers, the more protected we are against winter elements. The same concept applies to skin care. Layering on products over other products is a great way to optimize the hydration in your skin, especially during the bleakest of cold days. As it turns out, there is a name to this technique and it’s called moisture sandwiching.
Black Friday Home Decor Sales Are In Full Swing — Here’s What To Shop First
While you may think of Black Friday as a great time to score deals on all the gifts you’re buying this season, that’s not all this shopping holiday is good for. It’s also the perfect opportunity to invest in larger items you’ve been eyeing for a while — which is why you shouldn’t miss the Black Friday decor sales happening this season. With rising prices, buying furniture and home goods has becoming increasingly expensive. But during this time, it’s possible to get massive discounts on practically everything. Thus, there’s no time to waste in knocking out that ever-growing wishlist.
