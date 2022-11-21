For a lot of people, going the basic route in terms of holiday decor for dinner parties is totally fine. Nice plates on the table, some cloth napkins, and a few glasses of wine, and you’re set for your guests. But for those who want to go all out, things can get a little more complicated. You probably know this if you’ve ever studied a pro-level holiday tablescape closely — the detail is impeccable, and often very thought out. Regardless of how difficult it may be, though, it’s still tempting to try to recreate a setup worthy of experts at home. If that’s your goal this year, it’s probably not the best plan to go it alone. Rather, rely on some authorities on the topic to ensure you will truly wow your guests.

