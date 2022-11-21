Read full article on original website
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back.
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to
Got $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Datadog continues to impress even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Global-e Online has had its stumbles, but the company continues to expand rapidly.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown
Decentralized exchanges exhibit all of the qualities that make blockchains so special. Uniswap is one of the most well-known decentralized exchanges and could benefit from an influx of traders. SushiSwap could be the next big-time decentralized exchange due to its variety of unique features.
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch
Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation.
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
Where Will Roku Be in 1 Year?
Roku's struggles will likely continue until the economy improves. The company still has major growth opportunities in the streaming industry.
Does Disney's New CEO Make It a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2023?
Bob Chapek had a rocky, controversial stint as Disney's CEO. Bob Iger oversaw many of the moves that made Disney what it is today. The competitive streaming landscape might make a turnaround harder than it appears.
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations.
2 Monster Metaverse Stocks Down 70% and 87% to Buy on the Dip
The metaverse could be a $1.6 trillion opportunity by 2030, according to Bloomberg. Meta Platforms envisions a billion metaverse users in the second half of this decade. Snap's augmented-reality technology is already effectively helping advertisers.
Why Datadog Is a No-Brainer Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Customers continue adopting many of its data analytics solutions. Even during a challenging environment, Datadog's pricing stayed firm. Considering the company's growth rate, the stock is not outrageously priced.
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla's shares are more attractive after their sharp decline in 2023, according to two Wall Street investment firms.
2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now
Digital Realty Trust should benefit from long-term growth in demand for third-party data centers. Medical Properties Trust expects an improved outlook for its tenant hospital operators.
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Still Below $20,000?
It's been a hard year for crypto, and many investors are growing more skeptical. However, with prices at record lows, now could be a smart buying opportunity. There are a few important things to consider before you invest.
