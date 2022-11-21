ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand will miss the World Cup match against Wales with a concussion, giving likely replacement Hossein Hosseini a tall task against star Gareth Bale. Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, plays Wales on Friday at...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup. Mexico's stalwart goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski, one of the game's best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw between El Tri and Poland.
Citrus County Chronicle

Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. “I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan...
Citrus County Chronicle

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Citrus County Chronicle

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ghana World Cup squad 2022: Confirmed 26-man squad for Qatar

Ghana, one of the five African representatives at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, look primed for an exciting tournament despite being drawn into an incredibly difficult group. Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Black Stars, led by former international player Otto Addo, now boast a significant wealth of young talent. However, there's been a fair few challenges along the way as well.
Citrus County Chronicle

French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup

PARIS (AP) — France's sports minister has encouraged her country's World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. “Is there still a way our French team can continue to express its commitment to human...
Citrus County Chronicle

Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
Citrus County Chronicle

Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Reuters

Analysis-Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
NBC Sports

England squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
Citrus County Chronicle

Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...

