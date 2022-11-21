Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand will miss the World Cup match against Wales with a concussion, giving likely replacement Hossein Hosseini a tall task against star Gareth Bale. Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, plays Wales on Friday at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup. Mexico's stalwart goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski, one of the game's best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw between El Tri and Poland.
Citrus County Chronicle
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. “I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan...
Citrus County Chronicle
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ghana World Cup squad 2022: Confirmed 26-man squad for Qatar
Ghana, one of the five African representatives at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, look primed for an exciting tournament despite being drawn into an incredibly difficult group. Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Black Stars, led by former international player Otto Addo, now boast a significant wealth of young talent. However, there's been a fair few challenges along the way as well.
Citrus County Chronicle
French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup
PARIS (AP) — France's sports minister has encouraged her country's World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. “Is there still a way our French team can continue to express its commitment to human...
Citrus County Chronicle
Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which is being held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Analysis-Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
Wales v Iran: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for all the latest updates as Wales and Iran meet in the day’s early game
First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to officiate men's World Cup match during Mexico-Poland
Stéphanie Frappart made history on Tuesday when she took the field as an official in the 2022 World Cup match between Mexico and Poland. In doing so, she became the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup match in the 92-year history of the tournament. The 38-year old...
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...
