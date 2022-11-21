South Bend region matches state's dismal COVID-19 bivalent booster rate. Here's why.

Nearly two years ago, the first COVID-19 vaccine became available to the public, and residents in the South Bend region jockeyed to receive doses as Indiana provided vaccines in a rollout that prioritized the most vulnerable.

A few months ago when the bivalent booster, updated to provide protection stronger against more recent strains, arrived, it met with a very different response.

To date, nationally just more than 10% of people eligible to get the booster — a category that includes anyone ages 5 and older — have done so, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. In the South Bend region and across the state, only a little under 9% of people eligible to receive the booster have had it, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

And it’s not clear what it might take to see those percentages increase.

St. Joseph County tracks bivalent booster data at the ZIP code level.

Dr. Mark Fox, the county's deputy health officer, said most ZIP codes align with the state's rate for bivalent boosters. Just a couple counties have bivalent rates significantly higher or significantly lower than 9%, Fox said.

Older adults ages 60 to 80 years old have the highest rates of vaccination, while "well under 5%" of those 40 years old or younger have received a bivalent vaccine, Fox said.

Some of that may be due to messaging surrounding the new shots and an easing of anxiety surrounding the pandemic, Fox said.

"Now, essentially everyone is eligible for it and yet fewer people have gotten that than any prior dose that's available," he said. "I think we just have not messaged very well why the bivalent booster is a special thing or why it's advantageous."

Stronger messaging needed

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published online in late September found that half of adults had not heard about the new booster, which targets the original strain and the Omicron variant.

Although public health messaging about the vaccine has picked up since then, public interest has not necessarily followed.

Vaccine hesitancy here can be explained by the "three C's," said Katharine Head, director of the doctoral program in health communication at IUPUI and an associate professor in communications studies: A lack of confidence in the vaccine; a lack of convenience when it comes to finding vaccine; and complacency about the risk of getting COVID-19.

'A flood of patients':Respiratory illnesses fill children's hospitals

On a recent morning, the Marion County Health Department vaccine clinic at the College Ave Library in Indianapolis saw no visitors for almost an hour, though the clinic's staff members were poised and waiting.

Then Vincent Baker, 59, arrived for what he said would be his third COVID-19 shot after seeing a television news story encouraging people to get the booster.

Baker, who chose the site because he works about 10 minutes away, said he has not had COVID-19 and has no desire to see that change.

“I want to take whatever I’ve got to take to keep from having it,” he said.

Knocking on the door of 60, Baker finds himself in good company among his soon-to-be peers. Although the percentage of Indiana residents overall who have been received the booster is in the single digits, more than 20% of Hoosiers between the ages of 60-69 and more than 29% of Hoosiers between 70-79 have received the booster.

Compare that with those aged 20-29, of whom just over 2% have been boosted.

Public health and health communications experts find little surprising in the dismal vaccine uptake statistics, given the widespread fatigue over a topic we’re all more than ready to have be over and done — COVID-19.

“Like anything that’s covered heavily, we can become desensitized to it and we’re very desensitized to COVID information at this point, particularly about vaccination,” IUPUI's Head said. “I think we also have had some messaging failure in terms of how we talked about vaccines.”

Lack of confidence in vaccines

It’s news to no one that overall vaccine uptake was not what public health experts had hoped. Nationally about 68% of the population received primary doses of the vaccine. Just as with the booster, a smaller percentage of Hoosiers did so — a little more than 55% of the state’s population, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Persuading parents to vaccinate their children, however, has proved a hard sell. In Indiana, less than a quarter of children ages 5 to 11 have had their primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines, state statistics show.

Adults are more likely to get vaccinated themselves and have their children vaccinated if a trusted provider talks to them about the importance of the vaccine, said Shandy Dearth, director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI.

St. Joseph County's Fox said he encourages anyone with questions about whether the bivalent vaccines is right for them to contact their doctor or to call the county health department for advice. Fox says anyone two months out from their last shot or from resolving symptoms of COVID-19 is generally eligible for the latest booster.

Convenience of getting vaccines

One reason that fewer people have embraced this new booster could be a matter of availability, Head said. The initial primary vaccine and booster doses at first were available mostly at large vaccine clinics like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rather than at doctors’ offices or pharmacies, as is more typical for the annual flu shot.

Although local health departments still offer vaccine clinics, like the one where Baker was vaccinated, fewer of those mass clinics exist. Doctors may offer the vaccine, though many do not have it in their offices, leaving people to find it on their own through pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens or on the state health department's website or by calling 211.

The state health department has a mobile vaccination unit that visits different communities each week, said Jeni O’Malley, a department spokesperson in an email.

'We need help':How virtual nurses help Indiana hospitals as labor shortage continues

State health officials say they are not surprised that people have been slow to embrace this new booster.

“Indiana’s rate mirrors national rates, and as we have seen with previous vaccine rollouts, it takes time for rates to increase when new formulations or vaccines become available,” O’Malley said in an email.

People may just be complacent

COVID-19 fatigue is a reality, experts agree, and people are all too eager to believe that the virus is no longer something about which we should worry, if they ever did.

But the reality is that COVID-19, which has killed more than 1 million people in the United States so far and is still responsible for hospitalizing about 3,400 people a day, continues to sicken and even kill people.

Vaccination may not provide perfect protection against getting sick, but numerous studies have shown it significantly lowers the risk of severe disease or hospitalization.

In addition, many people may assume that if they once had COVID-19, they are now protected against getting it again, Dearth said. Instead, some people have been re-infected as soon as 30 days after an initial infection.

“A lot of people assume that they might have more immunity than they really do,” she said. “That’s really not the case.”

Also, experts agree that often people will not act to protect themselves until they feel at risk.

When flu peaks each winter, people are often motivated to get their flu shots, said Melissa McMasters, administrator of immunizations and infectious disease for the department.

“Unfortunately it’s going to take an outbreak … people having trouble accessing care before it gets the attention it needs,” McMasters said.

Preparing to gather

Fox said full immunity builds between one to two weeks of getting the vaccine, so getting boosted now should carry peak protection into the winter holidays.

For those not yet vaccinated, Fox recommends testing at home before spending time with any immunocompromised friends and family.

The deputy health officer said he doesn't anticipate the same challenges in obtaining tests seen during last year's holiday season but acknowledged the availability and price of tests has changed over time.

Fox said test kits are readably available for purchase at local pharmacies and said some schools may have supplies on hand for K-12 students.

"It offers a level of insight about gathering," Fox said of the tests, "and your best chance to try to protect those who are undergoing cancer treatment or have underlying health conditions that put them at risk."

South Bend Tribune reporter Carley Lanich contributed to this story.

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com.