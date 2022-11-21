ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls to fence in lot for storage of township vehicles, equipment

Falls Township officials are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely in advance of the municipal building renovation project. During construction, township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle. The supervisors are taking preventative steps to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
Falls approves Waste Management’s renewable gas project

A renewable natural gas facility could be operational in Falls Township by 2024, significantly reducing greenhouse gasses and expanding the availability of local jobs. After a thorough review and questions, the Falls Township board of supervisors recently granted preliminary and final land development approval for Waste Management to construct two 20,000-square-foot renewable natural gas plants on a portion of the company’s 47-acre Fairless Landfill complex in Falls. The site houses the Fairless, GROWS and GROWS North landfills. The renewable natural gas facility would replace ultra-low emission flares used as the primary control for the landfill gas generated from the facilities.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
Unattended Veterans Service is Oct. 27

The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. According to Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck, the Coroner’s Office will be interring four unclaimed veterans...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne, PA
