A renewable natural gas facility could be operational in Falls Township by 2024, significantly reducing greenhouse gasses and expanding the availability of local jobs. After a thorough review and questions, the Falls Township board of supervisors recently granted preliminary and final land development approval for Waste Management to construct two 20,000-square-foot renewable natural gas plants on a portion of the company’s 47-acre Fairless Landfill complex in Falls. The site houses the Fairless, GROWS and GROWS North landfills. The renewable natural gas facility would replace ultra-low emission flares used as the primary control for the landfill gas generated from the facilities.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO