Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding secured for Bucks County
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, along with local state representatives, announced that state funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go toward a number of projects in the area. $1.3 million to Bristol Borough for redevelopment project. Santarsiero and Rep. Tina Davis announced this funding to redevelop multiple properties along...
Falls to fence in lot for storage of township vehicles, equipment
Falls Township officials are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely in advance of the municipal building renovation project. During construction, township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle. The supervisors are taking preventative steps to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
Falls approves Waste Management’s renewable gas project
A renewable natural gas facility could be operational in Falls Township by 2024, significantly reducing greenhouse gasses and expanding the availability of local jobs. After a thorough review and questions, the Falls Township board of supervisors recently granted preliminary and final land development approval for Waste Management to construct two 20,000-square-foot renewable natural gas plants on a portion of the company’s 47-acre Fairless Landfill complex in Falls. The site houses the Fairless, GROWS and GROWS North landfills. The renewable natural gas facility would replace ultra-low emission flares used as the primary control for the landfill gas generated from the facilities.
Unattended Veterans Service is Oct. 27
The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. According to Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck, the Coroner’s Office will be interring four unclaimed veterans...
