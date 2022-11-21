Read full article on original website
Discovering the many use cases of NFTs in real-life
NFT critics call these tokens useless though they hold several uses to those who own them. The digital world sees digital assets of no use just because they can be reproduced and duplicated. However, non-fungible tokens differentiate the original asset from the copied. These tokens pave the way for new...
Magic Eden integrates with Polygon, has eyes on expanding blockchain gaming
Polygon has recently joined non-crypto firms such as Starbucks, Instagram, Disney, Robinhood and Strip to incorporate Web3 into businesses. Magic Eden has $2.5 billion in overall NFT trade volume till date. Magic Eden’s entry into Polygon will have a marketplace and launchpad which will be live in the coming month...
Sony buys international animation firm Beyond Sports to enhance metaverse experience
Electronic and entertainment giant Sony is all set to strike the world of the sports metaverse. As per the news gathered. Sony has recently completed the acquisition of a 3D imagining and animation company, Beyond Sports. The company specializes in tech and has the capability to convert real information from...
Animoca Brands introduces exclusive membership NFT collection, Mocaverse
Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse Membership NFT collection reserved exclusively for friends and family. Eligible parties will receive an email with instructions from Animoca Brands. Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse is the upcoming membership NFT collection for the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Mocaverse will be...
