Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...

30 MINUTES AGO