Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85
Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
sneakernews.com
Nike And Oregon Unveil Black/Gold PEs For The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational
In 2017 Phil Knight received an 80th birthday present like no other, as The Swoosh invited 16 of their sponsored men’s and women’s basketball programs to Portland during Thanksgiving weekend for the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy Tournaments. Set for its third installment starting tomorrow, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan St. headline both brackets, but its Oregon that will be bringing the heat to the Moda Center after unveiling today their on-court lineup of PE’s designed specifically for the weekend.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Football state championship game preview: Estacada and Tillamook to battle for each program’s first Class 4A championship
Someone is coming home with their first state championship in program history on Saturday night, as Estacada and Tillamook battle for the Class 4A title. Both teams have been fighting to the top of the classification for decades. Tillamook’s last trip to the state title game was in 1977 while the Rangers haven’t played for a state title since 1953.
timbers.com
Four Thorns Academy players earn All-America honors
PORTLAND, Ore. – As they make their final preparations for the 2022-23 ECNL season, Portland Thorns FC Academy had four U-19 players receive United Soccer Coaches All-America honors. Senior midfielder Emilia Warta and juniors Ella Callanan (pictured above) and Kennedy Fletcher received their first All-America. Junior midfielder Ellie Felt...
Class 6A football championship game preview: Eight reasons why the No. 1 seed West Linn Lions will defeat the No. 2 seed Sheldon Irish
No one is surprised that the No. 1-seeded West Linn Lions and the No. 2-seeded Sheldon Irish will be playing in the Class 6A football championship game. The two teams dominated opponents throughout the season and seemed on a collision course in the title game. The Lions and Irish will...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
oregonbusiness.com
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
