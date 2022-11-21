Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Crypto Custodian Aegis Trust Provides NFTs With A $25M Insurance Plan
Digital asset insurance continues to be a hot topic of conversation as the NFT market struggles through an extended crypto winter.Aegis Trust a crypto storage service is providing non-fungible token insurance (NFT). Aegis will be able to guarantee up to $25 million worth of tokenized assets owned by institutional investors,...
todaynftnews.com
Solana NFTs oppose crypto winter, turn bullish
The top two leading NFT collections currently are Solana and Ethereum. Solana is still flexible as compared to other markets that are facing the winter slowdown. According to Decentrader, Pudgy Penguins is performing decently and beating the downturn. DeDods and y00ts digital collectives are at the top spots of the...
Caution Urged: State issues cryptocurrency advisory to investors
Residents across the state seeking investment opportunities are being cautioned about where they place their money. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging Oregon investors to diversify investments and be informed of the risks in investing in largely unregulated products such as cryptocurrency. Some of these financial product offerings are registered and licensed with DFR as money transmitters or securities offerings. The division has investigated several cryptocurrency companies...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TRI...
todaynftnews.com
Binance anticipates adding 600 new employees, totaling 8k
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, wants to expand even further and plans to bring on 600 new people by the end of the year. Zhao stated at a conference in Indonesia that Binance intends to create a worldwide cryptocurrency association and an industry recovery fund to “establish extremely strong rules for the sector.”
todaynftnews.com
Home Depot files Web3 trademarks to offer NFTs & take virtual home improvement to metaverse
Home Depot has filed trademarks for brands including Lifeproof, Hampton Bay, Husky and more. The trademark applications cover online retail stores, non-fungible tokens and virtual goods. Other plans include home improvement services in AR or VR environments. The Home Depot has recently filed 24 Web3 trademarks for its logo, name...
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society | Moya Lothian-McLean
Tech titans like Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried have been feted for their wealth, but see the world in ways that also merit scrutiny , says Moya Lothian McLean
todaynftnews.com
Huobi refreshes brand, plans expansion during crypto industry challenges
Crypto firms, centralized exchanges specifically, are facing a harsh time dealing with the consequences arising from FTX collapse. The downfall of the exchange has not only been a negative experience for the industry but has also created doubts regarding exchanges. Amid the market disturbance, Huobi strives to welcome users from...
todaynftnews.com
Best analytics tool to track new NFT projects & explore new ones
Leading the top spot and maintaining a powerful NFT portfolio requires tracking various activities happening in the NFT world from project launches to mint dates and auctions. Doing this becomes easy with NFT analytic tools since they provide a 360-degree overview of the current and future picture of the market.
todaynftnews.com
Walken continues to garner strong momentum, surpasses 2 M registered users
In a recently revealed status, it has surfaced that Walken, the move-to-earn powerhouse, has managed to surpass the mark of 2 million registered users. The news has come as a surprise because the current crypto market conditions are contrasting. As revealed, the powerhouse is continuing to build strong momentum irrespective...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands introduces exclusive membership NFT collection, Mocaverse
Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse Membership NFT collection reserved exclusively for friends and family. Eligible parties will receive an email with instructions from Animoca Brands. Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse is the upcoming membership NFT collection for the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Mocaverse will be...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea Sticking with NFT Creator Royalties
Devin Finzer, the co- founder and CEO of OpenSea, told Decrypt about the marketing analysis and data before the company’s announcement schedule. OpenSeas on November 5th announced that it was weighing its options and would continue to consult with the NFT community. It further launched a tool that would...
todaynftnews.com
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr becomes an RPC provider to the Sui blockchain
In a recent announcement, it has come to the surface that Ankr, one of the leading Web3 infrastructure providers in the world, has become an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) provider to the Sui blockchain. This will allow the creators and developers to build Web3 experiences for the next billion users.
