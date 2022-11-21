Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
u.today
Cardano Sets New Milestone as First Stablecoin Launches
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ethereum developer ConsenSys said Infura stores IP addresses from MetaMask users
The blockchain firm said Infura collects IP addresses from MetaMask users and temporarily stores the data. ConsenSys shared the news via an update to the company’s privacy policy. Decentralized exchange Uniswap also tweaked its privacy policy to include off-chain data collection. ConsenSys, a blockchain product company building Ethereum-centered solutions,...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Stolen FTX Funds Are Moving Into Bitcoin
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to shake the crypto space. Players are trying to figure out where the contagion will reach next because FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, were central players in the industry. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after running out of cash to meet the demands of its customers and investors.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
techeblog.com
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin has dropped more than 65% this year.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown
Decentralized exchanges exhibit all of the qualities that make blockchains so special. Uniswap is one of the most well-known decentralized exchanges and could benefit from an influx of traders. SushiSwap could be the next big-time decentralized exchange due to its variety of unique features. You’re reading a free article with...
newsnationnow.com
Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’
(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
u.today
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%
sciencealert.com
US News and World Report
Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm
(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
FTX collapse wipes out billions as investors flee crypto
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wiped out billions of dollars in assets as investors fled the troubled cryptocurrency exchange.
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes by 121%, Price Reacts
e-cryptonews.com
Best Website to Invest in Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, and it is also the largest. Bitcoin was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer, and transactions take place between users directly, without an intermediary. These transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
