2 pieces of apparatus soon to be put back into service as Peoria Fire Department announces change in operations

25newsnow.com
Overnight structure fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
25newsnow.com
No one injured after house fire caused by eletrical issue
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured and pets were moved to a safe area inside a home after a fire caused by an unintentional electrical issue. The Peoria Fire Department says multiple pets including a cat, mice and fish were in multiple rooms on the first and second floors of a home in the 1600 block of North Bigelow Street. They were located and moved to a safe area within the home.
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt as flames from car fire threaten Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A car was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening as Peoria firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to a house near the coroner of West Wiswall and South Laramie Streets. A person who lived at the home in the 3000 block of West Wiswall...
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission continues Thanksgiving community meal tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was the Southside Mission’s 51st year serving their ministry meal. Over 200 volunteers came together at the beginning of the week to start cooking for the big holiday. The meal was hosted at the South Side Mission building on Laramie St. Over 2000...
25newsnow.com
Cars line up for Thanksgiving drive-thru
HOPEDALE (25 News Now) - Dozens of cars parked outside the Hopedale Medical Complex to receive a turkey dinner with all the fixings on Thursday. The medical complex also offered food to staff and nursing home residents. Families called into the complex and got their meal for free. Staff working...
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
25newsnow.com
5 arrested, 3 handguns recovered in night before Thanksgiving directed patrol
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 5 people were arrested, three handguns were recovered and around 13 vehicles were stopped resulting in several citations in a Wednesday night directed patrol in Peoria. The Peoria Police Department also says there were no ShotSpotter alerts. A brief synopsis of the major incidents during...
25newsnow.com
Peoria runners running for a cause in this year’s Chocolate Turkey 5K
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Runners gathered at the starting line this Thanksgiving morning, all running toward the same goal. The River City held its annual Chocolate Turkey 5K run. This year’s run collected funds that are all going to The Hellen Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF HealthCare...
25newsnow.com
Holiday travel strong ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Transportation officials expect high travel numbers this holiday weekend. AAA says Wednesday and Sunday are two of the most popular travel days of the year. At Peoria International Airport, leaders are planning for more than 13,000 people to travel through the terminal. Airport Director Gene...
25newsnow.com
Local non-profit gives away free holiday hams
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is making sure local families have Thanksgiving meals, without having to worry about the cost. ‘Enough Stuff’ in East Peoria was offered hams from a local business to give away. Close to one hundred hams were given out, about half of which were on a first come first serve basis.
25newsnow.com
2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
25newsnow.com
Faith in frame: local man transforms prison struggle into business opportunity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Trying to help as many people as possible. That’s the mission of a Peoria man who, after nearly two decades behind bars, wants to follow a new calling. Steven Snook’s first memories are of life in Virginia foster care, before being taken to his...
25newsnow.com
Southside Mission prepping to give out Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 2,000 people will have a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday thanks to the Southside Mission and its volunteers. Hundreds are preparing the meals and packaging them so they can be delivered Thursday into the community. This marks the Southside Mission’s 51st year of delivering...
25newsnow.com
What an average Thanksgiving meal might cost this year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Two days out from the biggest meal of the year, shelves looked full in two different grocery stores in Central Illinois. With rising costs of food, the American Farm Bureau Federation is charting a 20% jump in prices. Haddad’s West Peoria Market says it...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
25newsnow.com
First weekend of firearm deer season surpasses last year
(25 News Now) - Hunters in Illinois have harvested a total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of firearm deer season, according to preliminary numbers provided by the state. That’s an increase of 48,964 deer taken during the first weekend last year. In Fulton County, 1,249 deer were...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Saturday homicide victim died of gunshot wound
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga who died Saturday in her home died of a gunshot wound to her upper body. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Quintero-Barriga likely died seconds after the shooting incident. No further information is being released at this time. The case remains under...
25newsnow.com
One holiday won’t make or break health, weight according to OSF dietician
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Holiday season officially arrives Thursday, along with the feast of carbs, starches, and proteins that give the season a reputation for expanding waistbands and stretching out pants. Thanksgiving especially is known for the indulgence of food followed by a long nap. OSF Manager of Dietetic...
25newsnow.com
Rain possible again by Saturday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a cloudy Thanksgiving Day, but we’ll see some clearing overnight which will lead to a sunny day tomorrow. Showers will be possible this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50s for the next couple of days before cooler weather returns on Sunday and for most of next week.
