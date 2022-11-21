Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
The Yankees should reunite with this talented bullpen arm
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!
One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since...
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP
On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
Dodgers Rumors: Giants, Yankees May Be Last Teams in on Aaron Judge
The Giants are making a serious push for the superstar slugger.
Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge
San Francisco isn't messing around this week with their in-person meeting with Judge, trying to convince the superstar to sign in free agency
