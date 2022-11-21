ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Pichardo makes history at Brown as the first woman to make a D-I baseball team

By Bill Corey, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE — The Brown baseball team made history this week, long before the first pitch of the season will be thrown.

On Monday morning, Bears head coach Grant Achilles announced the addition of Olivia Pichardo to the varsity roster for the coming season. She becomes the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I baseball varsity roster, according to the school.

"Every fall, we hold tryouts for students interested in joining our team," said Achilles. "It's a workout common for baseball and allows us to evaluate athleticism and arm strength, as well as both offensive and defensive skills. That day, Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach."

After her tryout, the freshman from Queens, N.Y., was called into a team meeting with the coach on Oct. 4.

"I thought it was just a typical hitters and pitchers meeting," Pichardo said. "And all of a sudden, (Achilles) made the transition to announcing to everyone that I made the spring roster. That definitely took me by surprise, and everyone was super happy about it. It was a surreal moment for me because it's something I've wanted since eighth grade. It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and the ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool."

In an interview on Tuesday with The Providence Journal, Achilles said he was impressed with Pichardo's running speed, defensive play (both infield and outfield), arm strength, and her preparation. At the plate, she was hitting line drives to all fields.

"After 15 years of holding walk-on tryouts, you don't see that in a walk-on tryout," he said. "She is a baseball player."

Achilles said that, as a freshman, he expects Pichardo will play a reserve role and be used mostly in the outfield.

Asked about her teammates' reaction to welcoming a female player to the program, Achilles said, "Most, if not all of our players, played baseball with a girl at some point. Trust is earned by teammates with how they perform, and Olivia has earned that trust...

"They've embraced her. I'm really proud of our team."

In a video that accompanied the school's announcement, Pichardo, 18, says she started playing baseball at around 5 years old, in Forest Hills, N.Y., and since that time, she hasn't had another female teammate on her baseball teams.

"I think that it's really cool that we're having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, no matter what division it is. It's really good to see this progression," she said.

Pichardo was a member of the USA Baseball Women's National Team and played club baseball for the New York Crush and Next Level Baseball. She also played varsity high school baseball at Garden School as both a seventh and eighth grader.

According to NJ.com, Pichardo is a former intern in the New York Mets’ amateur scouting department and last summer, she threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Mets on Women’s Day in August.

According to Baseball for All, a nonprofit organization working to build gender equity in baseball, nearly 20 women have been members of collegiate baseball rosters at various institutions, with at least eight currently slated to suit up for the 2023 season, but none at the NCAA Division I level.

Earlier this year: It took Brown's baseball team 159 years to pitch a no-hitter. And it's a weird one

Brown's spring 2023 roster currently sits at 31 players, with Pichardo serving as a utility player who can play both the infield and outfield. The Brown baseball team will open the 2023 season on Feb. 24-26 with a four-game series at Georgia State. The home opener is scheduled for March 18 at 11:30 a.m. The Bears finished 13-23 last season, 8-13 in Ivy League play.

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

