ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 7

Roland Kennedy
3d ago

so she wins 1st African American and Asian American? they tell you to choose one box on your license. which one does she check ✔ 🤔?

Reply(3)
2
Clifton $antiago
3d ago

One last liberal move before he gets the boot 🥾

Reply(2)
12
Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results — and analysis

Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Weekly

Nevada advances with legal landmarks and cannabis lounge licensing

By Nevada law, cannabis is no longer a Schedule 1 substance in the Silver State, though it remains so federally. In September, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the state Board of Pharmacy to remove cannabis from its list of most restricted substances after the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) and ACLU of Nevada sued the state, claiming that the classification violated marijuana provisions in the state constitution since 2001. Hardy then reaffirmed the decision with another ruling in October.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure

A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Unemployment rate increases in October, lowest in Lander County

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in October 2022 which increased by 0.2 percentage points from September 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
LANDER COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM seeking feedback on oil and gas lease sales in Nevada

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Nevada. The 30-day scoping period will receive input on oil and gas lease sales on 35 parcels of land in Nevada totaling more than 63,000 acres. 18 parcels of land are also up for consideration.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?

Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy