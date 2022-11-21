COLONIAL HEIGHTS — One person has been confirmed killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 that snarled northbound traffic for hours.

State police said the accident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the Temple Avenue exit. It involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

The identification of the fatality was not immediately available pending notification of family members. It also was not known in which vehicle the victim was riding.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were backed up as far as Petersburg for a few hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: One person killed in wreck on I-95 involving car, motorcycle and tractor-trailer