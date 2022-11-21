ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

One person killed in wreck on I-95 involving car, motorcycle and tractor-trailer

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJglJ_0jIyWcRo00

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — One person has been confirmed killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 that snarled northbound traffic for hours.

State police said the accident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the Temple Avenue exit. It involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

The identification of the fatality was not immediately available pending notification of family members. It also was not known in which vehicle the victim was riding.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were backed up as far as Petersburg for a few hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: One person killed in wreck on I-95 involving car, motorcycle and tractor-trailer

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the crash is clear. NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in New Kent County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 206.2, just after the New Kent Highway exit. The […]
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Crash on I-85 South clear in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 85 near the I-95/I-85 interchange in Petersburg is causing backups on both roads. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash look place at mile maker 67.8, between High Pearl Street and South Sycamore Street. The southbound left lane of I-85 is closed.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South causing backups in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, after the England Street exit. The southbound center lane is currently closed. Traffic is currently backed up around 2.8 miles near Jamestown […]
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

New Kent man dies in Henrico crash

A 49-year-old New Ken man died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane in Eastern Henrico Nov. 20. Robert Moore died when the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving east on Gay Avenue collided with a Honda Accord that had pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane onto Gay Avenue.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

3K+
Followers
882
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy