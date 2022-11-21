Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
FOX Reno
Washoe County foster care system experiencing instability due to lack of providers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Division Director for Children’s Services in Washoe County says the coronavirus pandemic hit foster care providers hard. “We really really hope to get our numbers up,” Cara Paoli, division director, told News 4-Fox 11. Right now Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
susanvillestuff.com
Fire Department Called to Extinguish Burger King Electrical Fire
Smoke was showing from the building Saturday morning as firefighters from the Susanville City Fire Department arrived on-scene at Burger King, following reports of a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen. “It was reported to the engine crew that the fire was located in the kitchen and was thought to...
2news.com
Washoe School Board of Trustees Picks 3 Finalists for Vacant District E Seat
The Washoe County School Board of Trustees held its regular meeting today, November 22, 2022, and listened to seven candidates for the vacant seat explain why they would be effective in the position. The three moving on for the vacant seat in District E are Alex Woodley, Meghan Beyer and...
2news.com
Pedestrian Identified After Being Hit, Killed by Car in South Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car near Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing early Saturday evening. The coroner says 81-year-old Lydia Reading of Reno died shortly after arriving at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. The coroner says she died of blunt force injuries...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
2news.com
Reno Shooting Victim Identified; Man Charged With Open Murder
The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning. The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Several Area Car Burglaries
A man faces several charges in connection with a series of window smash car burglaries. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged burglaries during this past spring and summer. As a result of the investigation, WCSO Detectives say they found that Todd Lucas was responsible for four...
Comments / 0