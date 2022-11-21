ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Fire Department Called to Extinguish Burger King Electrical Fire

Smoke was showing from the building Saturday morning as firefighters from the Susanville City Fire Department arrived on-scene at Burger King, following reports of a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen. “It was reported to the engine crew that the fire was located in the kitchen and was thought to...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Pedestrian Identified After Being Hit, Killed by Car in South Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car near Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing early Saturday evening. The coroner says 81-year-old Lydia Reading of Reno died shortly after arriving at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. The coroner says she died of blunt force injuries...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno

The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Shooting Victim Identified; Man Charged With Open Murder

The Washoe County coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting in south Reno early Sunday morning. The coroner says 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police previously announced that a Reno man was arrested in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Several Area Car Burglaries

A man faces several charges in connection with a series of window smash car burglaries. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged burglaries during this past spring and summer. As a result of the investigation, WCSO Detectives say they found that Todd Lucas was responsible for four...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

