SCY (25 yards) Not even a shark attack could stop Lucy Art from winning a Wisconsin state title earlier this month in the 50-yard freestyle. Twenty months after a shark took a bite out of her wrist, Art claimed the crown at the WIAA Division II State Championships with a new personal-best time of 23.37. The week prior, the University School of Milwaukee senior posted her first sub-24 performance with a 23.45 at Sectionals that took nearly a second off her previous best from March. Thanks to a surgically-repaired wrist, six months of physical therapy, and some new motivation she found along the way, Art is back and better than ever.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO