Pennsylvania State

LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of America’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means it’s officially time to start celebrating the holiday season. As it turns out, one popular Pennsylvania spot has been named one of the best places to enjoy holiday lights this year. The study, which names the “USA’s Most Spectacular Winter Light Displays,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
