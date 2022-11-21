Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Sunny and seasonably warm getting to grandmother’s house. But coming home ...
You may be going over the river, but certainly not through the snow if you’re heading to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, as long as she lives in the vicinity of the Lehigh Valley or northwest New Jersey. “It looks like a spectacular day for Thanksgiving travel,” EPAWA Weather...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
fox29.com
Winter Outlook 2022-2023: Below average snowfall totals expected for the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - The FOX 29 Weather Authority is getting you ready for winter weather with an in-depth look at the expected snowfall this season. Kathy, Sue, Scott, and Drew take you through what to expect this winter with predictions on snowfall totals and the chances of a white Christmas. The...
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley
The holiday season is almost here, and the Lehigh Valley's newest attractions, entertainment, and dazzling light spectaculars will ensure your holiday is a winter wonderland!
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine. If you purchase a product or register...
Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Lower Saucon Township bridge opens after replacement project
The new Lower Saucon Road Bridge opened Wednesday, following the installation of guardrails, Lower Saucon Township officials announced. The township-owned bridge near Alpine Drive is open to traffic, with detour and road-closed signs slated for removal shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the announcement. Lower Saucon in 2019 was...
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
Sheetz slashes some gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week
As millions of drivers prepare to hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, Sheetz announced it was slashing the price of a certain grade of gasoline to $1.99 a gallon. The discounted price for unleaded 88 fuel started today and runs through Nov. 28. It comes as the national average...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of America’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means it’s officially time to start celebrating the holiday season. As it turns out, one popular Pennsylvania spot has been named one of the best places to enjoy holiday lights this year. The study, which names the “USA’s Most Spectacular Winter Light Displays,”...
LehighValleyLive.com
