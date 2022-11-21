Read full article on original website
Related
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Little girl demands to go to gas station with daddy then freaks out when they leave mommy behind
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a child, I was very attached to my mother. I still am. Since my father was a workaholic who typically left the house for work in the morning before I woke up and came home after I was asleep, he was little more than a stranger I saw briefly on weekends and holidays.
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
10 magical train rides to take with your family during the holidays
I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand
A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
I wear pigtails to my waitressing job because men tip better when I do. It grosses me out, but the money is worth it.
Server Katelyn Boss tried the viral "pigtail theory" at work and immediately made her first $100 tip. But some male customers treat her like a fetish.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve. A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit...
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Washington Black Bear (With Awful Taste) Passes Out After Shotgunning 36 Beers
Hey, bears like to have a good time too. A long day of chasing down deer, elk, and other sources of food, there’s nothing like an ice cold beer (or 36) to help you wind down. So, who can blame a bear for absolutely obliterating 36 beers and getting...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0