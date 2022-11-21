ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
Motherly

10 magical train rides to take with your family during the holidays

I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.
COLORADO STATE
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy