The construction team working on Manzanita’s new city hall is recommending tearing down existing structures on the site and starting the new project from the ground up, citizens learned at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 16. The team told residents that recently completed hazardous materials, structural and geotechnical reports revealed the 1940s school building and Quonset hut were in a condition that would be impossible to fully remediate. ...

MANZANITA, OR ・ 23 MINUTES AGO