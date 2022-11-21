ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Construction team recommends new construction for Manzanita City Hall project

The construction team working on Manzanita’s new city hall is recommending tearing down existing structures on the site and starting the new project from the ground up, citizens learned at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 16. The team told residents that recently completed hazardous materials, structural and geotechnical reports revealed the 1940s school building and Quonset hut were in a condition that would be impossible to fully remediate. ...
MANZANITA, OR

