numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge move to bolster their offense by signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But ever since the team added the veteran wide receiver to the active roster, he has been quite a bit limited, playing just 11 snaps in his Ravens debut while also catching one pass. Although Read more... The post John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Five Potential Melvin Gordon Team Fits

After spending the past three years with the Denver Broncos, veteran running back Melvin Gordon is officially set to find a new NFL home. The Broncos parted ways with the running back on Monday, but this probably won’t be the end of the line for Gordon. While he’s certainly not the player he once was, there are many a team that would love to have someone like Melvin Gordon on the roster as additional depth.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Texans reportedly make starting quarterback decision

While Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to comment on Wednesday, sources have told NFL reporter Mike Garafolo that their starting quarterback will be Kyle Allen this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. This will be Allen’s first start with the Texans, though he has appeared in 21 games in...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Should the Los Angeles Chargers Fire Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi?

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers record does not reflect their talent. Following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers currently enter Thanksgiving at 5-5 and out of the playoff picture. This team has the players to compete for a championship, so should the team fire head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi?
lastwordonsports.com

Week 12 Fantasy Football Starts and Sits

Week 12 of the Fantasy Football season is here and all of the bye weeks are finally gone! This is great for fantasy and it was a rough stretch of weeks to get through but we made it. With it being Thanksgiving week, we’ve got to set our lineups early in the week with six teams playing on Thursday.
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders designate QB Carson Wentz for return

The Commanders have their highest-paid quarterback back at practice Wednesday. They designated Carson Wentz to return from IR, giving the veteran passer three weeks to be activated. Wentz suffered a fractured finger during Washington’s Week 6 win in Chicago and underwent surgery. He has missed five games — one more...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Melvin Gordon Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Gordon’s release was due in large part to him fumbling five times in 10 games this season. Gordon, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Joe Burrow Deserves to Be in the MVP Conversation

Joe Burrow saved his best game for the most significant moment of the Cincinnati Bengals season in a Week 11 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow finished 24 of 39 with 355 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions for a rating of 104.1. The Bengals quarterback orchestrated two drives of 90-plus yards including a critical one in the fourth quarter with 9:33 remaining to put the game out of reach. Cincinnati seems to be getting hot again at the right time, and this was a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive. The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here, with a divisional playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans looming this week at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Burrow is having the finest season of his career and is sitting at 2890 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a rating of 102.8, all while missing star wideout Ja’Marr Chase the last three games. Burrow is playing at an elite level and deserves to be in the MVP conversation.
CINCINNATI, OH

