Joe Burrow saved his best game for the most significant moment of the Cincinnati Bengals season in a Week 11 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow finished 24 of 39 with 355 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions for a rating of 104.1. The Bengals quarterback orchestrated two drives of 90-plus yards including a critical one in the fourth quarter with 9:33 remaining to put the game out of reach. Cincinnati seems to be getting hot again at the right time, and this was a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive. The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here, with a divisional playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans looming this week at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Burrow is having the finest season of his career and is sitting at 2890 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a rating of 102.8, all while missing star wideout Ja’Marr Chase the last three games. Burrow is playing at an elite level and deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO