Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time. The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana black bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Traffic: Upcoming closures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, capital area drivers may want to be aware of the following closures scheduled for late November and early December:. Stanford Avenue to Bawell Street on South Acadian Thruway. Dates: Wednesday, 11/22/2022 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, 12/15/2022...
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 at Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge
A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a loaded machine gun on I-10 East.
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
21-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from barn in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing two saddles valued at $3,600 from a barn. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the simple burglary arrest of Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie on Wednesday. Polk allegedly stole...
Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A south Mississippi woman is recovering in a Baton Rouge burn unit after her home was destroyed in a fire she says was set by her estranged husband. It is a cautionary tale for other women. Carmella Causey says ignoring the red flags in her relationship could have gotten her killed.
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
Several hospitalized after handling flyer
Several businesses shut down and hazmat officials are on the scene to investigate what happened on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
Man driving motorcycle killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pointe Coupee Parish. It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly after 8 p.m. on LA 78 south of LA 1. Authorities say 53-year-old Edward McMillian, III of Jarreau, died in the accident.
