ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

City of Fort Collins Receives Economic Development Award for Community of the Year

The City of Fort Collins has received a 2022 EDIE Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) for Large Community of the Year. The most recognized award in economic development in Colorado, the EDIE acknowledges outstanding achievements by its members, organizations, communities, companies, individuals, and legislators for their contributions to economic development in the state.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30

November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site

On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Red Feather Lakes Holiday Events

The Red Feather Lakes Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair, the Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisans Craft Fair & Business Holiday bonanza will be on December 3, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. Planning the Greening of Red Feather for Christmas Tree seekers and people who want a...
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United in Generosity

As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO
northfortynews

Town of Wellington Spill Mitigation Final Report

On September 21, approximately 200 gallons of 25% sodium hydroxide leaked into the street during a routine supply delivery to the Town of Wellington Nanofiltration Water Purification Unit. Wellington Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene, quickly setting appropriate boundaries, and notifying residents in the immediate area. The response...
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Give the Gift of the Downtown Experience

Shop Local During the Holidays With A Loveland Downtown District Gift Card. This year, the Loveland Downtown District wants to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and give the gift of the Downtown Experience to your loved ones. Small businesses still need our support more than ever, and the Loveland Downtown District Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. Purchase an eGift Card here to use at any of the participating shops in the Downtown Loveland! You can write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

How Mobility Can Help with Your Independence

As you age, mobility can become a big issue that can limit your independence and quality of life. But it doesn’t have to. There are a variety of equipment solutions that can keep you in your home safely. At Frontier Access and Mobility, we are experts at solving any mobility need you may have.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Running Strong on Good Health and Good Faith

For Cory Wilkinson of Wellington, life is all about stepping outside of comfort zones. “In my view, it’s about just breaking out of your boundaries and really pushing yourself outside of limitations,” Wilkinson said. “That’s really what drives me.”. Wilkinson, 56, just recently completed his first-ever...
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Banner Health Thanksgiving Tradition Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Weld Legacy Foundation (formerly North Colorado Medical Center Foundation), along with Banner Health, will host the 25th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Race on Thursday, November 24 at 9 am. Presented by Chevron, the race is open to participants of all ages and abilities and includes a 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a scenic, USATF-certified course (1.2 miles). Turkey trotters will also have the option of running or walking their own virtual race on a course and day of their choosing during Thanksgiving week (Sunday, November 20 – Sunday, November 27).
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Happenings in Wellington for November/December

WOW (Women of Wellington will be held November 16 from 6-8 PM at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. Rebekka Dailey is the guest speaker and will discuss the Hierarchy of Needs as it Relates to Inspiration and Influence. Register at this link. WOW is a great place to network with other women who are accomplished in many ways and have a lot to share with the group.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy