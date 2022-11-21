Read full article on original website
City of Fort Collins Receives Economic Development Award for Community of the Year
The City of Fort Collins has received a 2022 EDIE Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) for Large Community of the Year. The most recognized award in economic development in Colorado, the EDIE acknowledges outstanding achievements by its members, organizations, communities, companies, individuals, and legislators for their contributions to economic development in the state.
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Permits on Sale Started November 10
Permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests went on sale on November 10 at recreation.gov and will remain available through January 7. Permits must be purchased in advance and cost $20 each. Located along Colorado’s Northern Front Range, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National...
Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30
November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site
On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Red Feather Lakes Holiday Events
The Red Feather Lakes Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair, the Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisans Craft Fair & Business Holiday bonanza will be on December 3, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. Planning the Greening of Red Feather for Christmas Tree seekers and people who want a...
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
The New Traffic Pattern In Weld County Sure To Bring Road Rage
Look, I'm all about evolving and technology but sometimes you can get to tricky and cute for your own good and in this case the good of others' and while I hope I'm wrong, this just looks like a big disaster from the get go. I say this because I...
Larimer United in Generosity
As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year. We are grateful for...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Town of Wellington Spill Mitigation Final Report
On September 21, approximately 200 gallons of 25% sodium hydroxide leaked into the street during a routine supply delivery to the Town of Wellington Nanofiltration Water Purification Unit. Wellington Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene, quickly setting appropriate boundaries, and notifying residents in the immediate area. The response...
Give the Gift of the Downtown Experience
Shop Local During the Holidays With A Loveland Downtown District Gift Card. This year, the Loveland Downtown District wants to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and give the gift of the Downtown Experience to your loved ones. Small businesses still need our support more than ever, and the Loveland Downtown District Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. Purchase an eGift Card here to use at any of the participating shops in the Downtown Loveland! You can write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy.
How Mobility Can Help with Your Independence
As you age, mobility can become a big issue that can limit your independence and quality of life. But it doesn’t have to. There are a variety of equipment solutions that can keep you in your home safely. At Frontier Access and Mobility, we are experts at solving any mobility need you may have.
Banner Nurse Ashley Scherer Stays Busy So Northern Colorado Stays Healthy
Ashley Scherer of Banner Fort Collins Medical Center has been helping patients as a leading nurse in northern Colorado since 2016, and if it’s one thing she knows, it’s good health advice. “My best advice is that people are making sure they’re going to get checked, especially since...
Running Strong on Good Health and Good Faith
For Cory Wilkinson of Wellington, life is all about stepping outside of comfort zones. “In my view, it’s about just breaking out of your boundaries and really pushing yourself outside of limitations,” Wilkinson said. “That’s really what drives me.”. Wilkinson, 56, just recently completed his first-ever...
Banner Health Thanksgiving Tradition Celebrates 25th Anniversary
The Weld Legacy Foundation (formerly North Colorado Medical Center Foundation), along with Banner Health, will host the 25th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Race on Thursday, November 24 at 9 am. Presented by Chevron, the race is open to participants of all ages and abilities and includes a 5K Turkey Trot (3.1 miles) and a 2K Gobbler Trek Fun Run/Walk on a scenic, USATF-certified course (1.2 miles). Turkey trotters will also have the option of running or walking their own virtual race on a course and day of their choosing during Thanksgiving week (Sunday, November 20 – Sunday, November 27).
Happenings in Wellington for November/December
WOW (Women of Wellington will be held November 16 from 6-8 PM at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. Rebekka Dailey is the guest speaker and will discuss the Hierarchy of Needs as it Relates to Inspiration and Influence. Register at this link. WOW is a great place to network with other women who are accomplished in many ways and have a lot to share with the group.
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food
Cheapism has the scoop on the best comfort food spots in the country.
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
