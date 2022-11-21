Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal
Jordan was at the height of his career at the time.
Kobe Bryant’s family requested Shaquille O’Neal’s docuseries ‘reduce the amount of Kobe’ in the upcoming film
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal will soon be the primary subject of a career-spanning documentary series aptly named “Shaq.” While fans would assume that late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would play a rather large role in the series, it looks like that may not be the case.
“Hi Dwight, I'm coming” — DeMarcus Cousins is traveling to join Dwight Howard in the T1 League
DeMarcus Cousins is on the move to join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the Taiwanese League.
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
Shaquille O'Neal has always ensured that Kobe Bryant's name is brought up in the NBA GOAT conversation.
Trainer for Steph Curry and LeBron Charged With Drugging and Raping a Woman
A basketball trainer who’s worked with NBA stars including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is facing criminal charges after cops arrested him for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app in Massachusetts.On Tuesday, Robert McClanaghan pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging for intercourse at a hearing in Boston. He was released on $30,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS tracking device.After the proceeding, prosecutors released more details on the disturbing allegations: McClanaghan was captured on surveillance footage sprinkling something into the...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
fadeawayworld.net
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"
NBA fans are thankful to the San Antonio Spurs for rejecting a terrible trade idea proposed by the Lakers around Russell Westbrook.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Charles Barkley is done with Patrick Beverley provoking people, warning him about getting hit if he keeps messing around.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
FanSided
