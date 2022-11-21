Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco News Roundup: Frisco library announces closing, opening dates
The Frisco Public Library is preparing to move to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway. The library will close its current location at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and will open at the new location on Feb. 4.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Andrew Brown Park West Trail closed, S. Belt Line reconstruction, and more
Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Zoning roundup: Celina approves three cases at City Council meeting
Celina has approved three new annexation and zoning cases on three different tracts of land. During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 City Council meeting, Celina representatives approved three items concerning voluntary annexation and zoning of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes
At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
Dallas Observer
What's In a Name? Carbone's Will Close for Renovations and Reopen with New Name
We've long been fans of Carbone's. It's a staple on our Top 100 list as well as in our regular rotation of local spots to fill up on pasta. Owner Julian Barsotti opened this casual red-sauce Italian restaurant 10 years ago along Oak Lawn Avenue as an ode to his roots in New Jersey, where his family owned an Italian grocery store called Carbone's.
KTEN.com
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
CandysDirt.com
Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season
If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
KXII.com
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
11-year-old girl featured on Wednesday's Child finds new home on National Adoption Day
DALLAS — This day before Thanksgiving, we're excited to bring you an incredible update about a little girl we featured as a Wednesday's Child last January. She was so starved of kindness -- which is why this update means so much!. When we met MaKayla in January, she filled...
advocatemag.com
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI
The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
starlocalmedia.com
Brayan De La Rosa arrested in connection with fatal crash in Carrollton
The driver suspected of causing a fatal crash in Carrollton then fleeing the scene is now in custody. Brayan De La Rosa, 19, is charged in connection with the Oct. 24 fatality crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek, which killed 43-year-old Aurora Canales and injured five of her eight children.
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County basketball round: Hebron, McKinney earn wins on Big Tuesday; Creekview, Lewisville girls also victorious
The fourth annual Big Tuesday, held on Tuesday at The Colony, provided for some memorable moments and close games. In the third and final game, Lewisville gave defending Class 6A state champion McKinney all that it could handle.
