Allen, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

What's In a Name? Carbone's Will Close for Renovations and Reopen with New Name

We've long been fans of Carbone's. It's a staple on our Top 100 list as well as in our regular rotation of local spots to fill up on pasta. Owner Julian Barsotti opened this casual red-sauce Italian restaurant 10 years ago along Oak Lawn Avenue as an ode to his roots in New Jersey, where his family owned an Italian grocery store called Carbone's.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt.com

Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
advocatemag.com

Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI

The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
ARGYLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX

