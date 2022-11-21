Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
DBusiness Daily Update: J.D. Power: Demand Outpaces Supply in November Retail Vehicle Market, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. J.D. Power: Demand Outpaces Supply in November Retail Vehicle Market. New-vehicle retail sales for November 2022 are expected to...
Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit Names Three to Board of Directors
Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit based in Royal Oak, a nonprofit organization ensuring those who need support through a cancer diagnosis get it, has announced the addition of Angela Valchine, Veronica […] The post Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit Names Three to Board of Directors appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Varnum Adds Two Attorneys to Estate Planning Team in Birmingham Office
Varnum, a full-service law firm with locations throughout Michigan, announced Robert Kass and Kathleen Cieslik have joined the firm’s estate planning team and both will be based in the firm’s […] The post Varnum Adds Two Attorneys to Estate Planning Team in Birmingham Office appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class
A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
Automate Returns to Detroit Next Spring with More Than 600 Exhibitors
Automate, a leading North American automation showcase produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) in Ann Arbor, is back in Detroit from May 22-25, 2023 at Huntington Place. The show will offer the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control from more than 600 leading exhibitors. “Now...
DBusiness Daily Update: Midtown Makers Market to Make its Debut Nov. 25-Dec. 17, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Midtown Makers Market to Make its Debut Nov. 25-Dec. 17. Retailers in Midtown Detroit have assembled to debut the...
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Back to the Future: The Kingsley Hotel in Bloomfield Hills Returns to Original Name
The Kingsley, formerly known as Doubletree By Hilton Bloomfield Hills Detroit, celebrated going back to its original roots after a commemorative event on Nov. 16, welcoming more than 150 attendees. Originally named The Kingston Inn from 1927-1938, the rebranding marked a major milestone for the property and the hospitality industry...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tarence Wheeler Foundation to distribute 3k turkeys to Wayne County families
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Tarence Wheeler Foundation are looking to spread holiday cheer on Tuesday as they join efforts to hand out thousands of turkeys to Wayne County families in need.
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Detroit Denim Company, artist Mike Han team up for limited edition bags
Wearable art is becoming a thing in Detroit, thanks to one local brand and artist. Detroit Denim Co, a denim company specializing in made-to-order items, is collaborating with Detroit artist Mike Han for a limited edition "Blackout Bag" design to highlight intentional, wearable art. There are only eight bags being made for this collection, and each will be unique. The bags are being made available starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Detroit Denim and Mike Han email...
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Detroit neighborhood in court to hold industrial polluter accountable
Residents of River Rouge want the court to stop a DTE Energy subsidiary from emitting sulfur dioxide and other toxic substances from its Aug Island plant
WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books
The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
NCAA Selects Detroit to Host 2027 Men’s Final Four at Ford Field
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has selected Ford Field in downtown Detroit to host the 2027 Men’s Final Four for the first time since 2009. The national semifinals […] The post NCAA Selects Detroit to Host 2027 Men’s Final Four at Ford Field appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
