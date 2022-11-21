Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?
Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all. There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.
Greater Milwaukee Today
As ski season nears, most Idaho resorts have opening days set. What’s the snow outlook?
BOISE — Snow is blanketing the Boise Foothills and mountains beyond, but it’s not truly winter in Idaho until ski season begins. Going by that logic, winter officially begins in the Gem State on Saturday. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will be Idaho’s first ski resort to open, but it won’t attract anyone from the Treasure Valley.
National Go for a Ride Day, Best Scenic Drives in Idaho
The roads aren’t too bad yet, so if you like getting out and going for drives, now is the time to do so before it starts snowing and the roads get too crazy. In fact, today is actually National Go for a Ride Day! National Today says... “Go For...
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
WATCH: Unannounced Visit By Deer Translates To Idaho Viral Video
You never know when hitting the record button on your phone will translate into something that makes a stranger's day. In the case of an Idaho resident who was visited by a herd of darling deer, it made a whole bunch of people's days. One of the great things about...
kmvt
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
The Twisted, Freakish Guilty Pleasure That Is Twin Falls Walmart
Walmart is one of those stores that we don't admit we go to as much as we really do because it's a twisted, guilty pleasure. Each one of us also has that one aisle that very rarely changes, and yet we have to peruse it with the utmost concentration every damn time we go.
Is Seat Belt-Sharing Idaho’s Deadliest New Trend?
As I sat there at the Chef's Hut, sipping my coffee, waiting on my French toast with extra powdered sugar and a side of crispy bacon, a group of high schoolers two tables over stole my attention. But it wasn't my eye they caught, it was my ear. The six...
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
pnwag.net
Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain
With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
KIVI-TV
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today
We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
Festival of Lights Delivers for Twin Falls Merchants
Can we safely say this is the busiest night in downtown Twin Falls? The Festival of Lights Parade (Christmas parade for you regular folks) is two weeks away. I watched the parade on St. Patrick’s Day (from the shelter of O’Dunken’s where I was eating a calzone) and it doesn’t compare to the upcoming event. The crowd isn’t nearly as large.
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0