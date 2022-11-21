ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?

Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all. There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.
As ski season nears, most Idaho resorts have opening days set. What’s the snow outlook?

BOISE — Snow is blanketing the Boise Foothills and mountains beyond, but it’s not truly winter in Idaho until ski season begins. Going by that logic, winter officially begins in the Gem State on Saturday. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will be Idaho’s first ski resort to open, but it won’t attract anyone from the Treasure Valley.
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score

The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?

Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain

With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today

We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
Festival of Lights Delivers for Twin Falls Merchants

Can we safely say this is the busiest night in downtown Twin Falls? The Festival of Lights Parade (Christmas parade for you regular folks) is two weeks away. I watched the parade on St. Patrick’s Day (from the shelter of O’Dunken’s where I was eating a calzone) and it doesn’t compare to the upcoming event. The crowd isn’t nearly as large.
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!

It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
