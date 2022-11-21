ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 11, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday to drop to 3-8 on the season.

The Bears lost another close game, their sixth by one possession this season, after squandering an early 17-7 first-half lead. All three phases had their share of struggles, and, to make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 11 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

10

RG Michael Schofield

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

9

WR Chase Claypool

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

8

WR Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

7

RB David Montgomery

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

6

QB Justin Fields

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

5

TE Trevon Wesco

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

4

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

3

RT Riley Reiff

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

1

TE Cole Kmet

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.5

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

