Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 11, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday to drop to 3-8 on the season.
The Bears lost another close game, their sixth by one possession this season, after squandering an early 17-7 first-half lead. All three phases had their share of struggles, and, to make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 11 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
10
RG Michael Schofield
9
WR Chase Claypool
8
WR Darnell Mooney
7
RB David Montgomery
6
QB Justin Fields
5
TE Trevon Wesco
4
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
3
RT Riley Reiff
2
LT Braxton Jones
1
TE Cole Kmet
Grade: 76.5
