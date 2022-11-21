Rachel CookePhoto by(KVUE ABC) This case centers around 19-year-old Rachel Cooke of Georgetown, Texas. Cooke was a fashion design student at San Diego Mesa College. She was very active and went for a 4-mile run every morning. On January 10, 2002, Rachel Cooke put on her sweat and sneakers before leaving her home at 9:30 am. Neighbors can corroborate this as they saw her and waved hello during her run.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO