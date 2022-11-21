Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
thedispatchonline.net
Austin Police Department brings officers to defend campus
For Officers Gregorio Guilbe and Christopher Mendoza, safety and security are their top priorities while being stationed at Bowie campus. Recently however, many students have been noticing an increase of Austin Police Department presence on campus, whom students easily mistake the School Resource Officers (SROs) for. While the SRO officers Guilbe and Mendoza do work for the AISD Police Department and Austin Police Department (APD), officers that are dispatched to Bowie are separate APD entities.
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
Man charged over 4 years after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Austin
A man was charged over four years after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in east Austin, according to court records from Nov. 17.
CBS Austin
One person rescued after car went into water in east Austin
One person was rescued after their car went into the water at an east Austin park. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to Walter E. Long Park on Blue Bluff Road near Decker Lake Road around 11:06 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted out there is a reported vehicle in...
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs
Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.
Hays County sees recent fentanyl overdoses involving people in their 20s
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said recent overdoses haven't involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Austin testing out ‘Shared Streets’ in some neighborhoods with goal of making city more walkable
Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation are currently testing the "Shared Streets" concept in the North Loop and Brentwood neighborhoods.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving Disappearance
Rachel CookePhoto by(KVUE ABC) This case centers around 19-year-old Rachel Cooke of Georgetown, Texas. Cooke was a fashion design student at San Diego Mesa College. She was very active and went for a 4-mile run every morning. On January 10, 2002, Rachel Cooke put on her sweat and sneakers before leaving her home at 9:30 am. Neighbors can corroborate this as they saw her and waved hello during her run.
‘Holidays are not what they used to be’: Nearly two years since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing
It's been nearly two years since Jason Landry disappeared and still no answers as to where he is.
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer. In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character. RELATED COVERAGE: Porch pirates: Local police warn residents to be...
Comments / 0