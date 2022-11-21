ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

No suspect, no murder weapon in University of Idaho case

By Hanna Seariac
Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at a residence near campus. | Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Idaho state police are asking for patience as they continue their investigation into the death of four University of Idaho students.

According to Fox 10 , the Moscow police chief James Fry said that the department has received almost 650 tips — so far, investigators have not identified a suspect or found the murder weapon.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not yet apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News , investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

According to the Deseret News , authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

On Thursday, the Latah County Coroner released the autopsy results. The coroner listed the cause of death as “homicide — murder.”

Working timeline of the case

The New York Times reported that Chapin attended a party with Kernodle at a Sigma Chi fraternity from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Goncalves and Mogen had gone to the Corner Club Bar and then to a food truck, where footage shows them talking to others in the area. All four students returned to the home just before 2 a.m.

According to The New York Times , Goncalves made seven unanswered calls to her former partner, Jack DuCoeur, between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m. Mogen also called him. Goncalves’ mother said that she did not believe DuCoeur had anything to do with the homicide. Goncalves’ sister said it wasn’t unusual for her to call people several times in a row.

At the time of the killing, two roommates were asleep in the house who were not killed, per reports. At a news conference on Sunday, Fry said that he didn’t understand how the two roommates were not awakened by the killings and that police were continuing to investigate.

