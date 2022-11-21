Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama
The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with drama as of late. Zach LaVine did not agree with Billy Donovan’s decision to bench him in a recent game. However, Chicago rebounded nicely with a victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday. DeMar DeRozan commented on LaVine’s strong performance in the win following the benching situation, per […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies
A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
Yuta Watanabe has emerged as one of the Brooklyn Nets most productive players this season, but it appears as if the team will be without him for the foreseeable future. The team has one more game on the current road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Watanabe will not be active for that […] The post Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq over Taiwan League slander
On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal went out of his way to give the most disingenuous comment of all time to his fellow former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard, who is currently playing in the Taiwan League. “You should never be complimented...
NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ESPN. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the Celtics have blown the game open, dropping 70 points in the first half. They lead 70-49 at the break. The stars are showing out in this one, but even Celtics point guard Marcus […] The post NBA twitter loses its mind after Marcus Smart pulls a Luka on Luka Doncic as Celtics crush Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended 3 games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns’ big man Deandre Ayton, per NBA Communications on Twitter. The incident occurred after Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and was seemingly taunting him. Beverley took exception to Ayton’s actions and body-checked him. Patrick Beverley was ultimately assessed […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Deandre Ayton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start
The Utah Jazz may appear on more trade rumors as they start to think about their plans for the 2023 NBA Draft soon. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings may not start now, former NBA forward Channing Frye said on a new episode of Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, but teams may […] The post Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s viral Skechers meme doesn’t hold water after shoe reveal
Kyrie Irving is back. This also means that all the nasty and hilarious memes about the embattled Brooklyn Nets superstar have also returned. They came back with quite a vengeance too, with Kyrie hilariously being accused of wearing Hanes and Skechers during the Nets’ 115-106 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.
