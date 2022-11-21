Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Elderly Identities
BENTON – On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Ashley McKinney, 39, of Belleville, Illinois, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering. According to court documents, for almost a year, Ashley McKinney defrauded elderly women in southern...
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
ABC7 Chicago
Man accused of rioting at Capitol Jan. 6 made suicidal comments before crash that killed woman
CHICAGO -- A downstate man charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol may have been attempting to end his life when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 that killed a 35-year-old Skokie woman, according to a police report of the incident. The report offers new...
thebengilpost.com
Three Macoupin County State’s Attorneys oppose release of 1985 murder
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Monday that documents have been filed opposing the release of Robert Turner for the murder and sexual assault of Bridget Drobney. The documents filed have the support of Garrison, former State’s Attorney Ed Rees and former State’s Attorney Vince Moreth....
KMOV
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man arrested after allegedly running from police in Arnold
A 39-year-old Festus man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after Arnold Police stopped a car and the man reportedly got out and fled from officers. The man also allegedly was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, police reported. At about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27, officers stopped a 2021 Kia...
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
