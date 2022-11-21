Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO