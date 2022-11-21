Read full article on original website
After Woman Dies, Police Search for Wisconsin Man Accused of Targeting Victims on Dating Apps
The search has intensified for a man accused of targeting women on dating apps and then drugging and robbing them after one of his victims died this week, officials say. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a 55-year-old woman apparently targeted by the suspect in the case suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and has since died.
NBC Chicago
Concealed Carry Holder and Robber Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire in Calumet Heights
A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights. The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far
Thursday – At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition. Wednesday – At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the...
CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station
A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
NBC Chicago
Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop
A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama
Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama. According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal...
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
Palatine Fire Department
Officials in suburban Palatine say that two juveniles were rescued after falling into a pond on Wednesday afternoon.
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
Police: Man And 5-Year-Old Boy Injured Following Crash In Chicago's Logan Square
Chicago police are investigating a crash that injured a man and a five year old boy in Logan Square. It happened on Central Park Avenue near Diversey Avenue Wednesday around 12:30 pm. “I was on my way home and I just saw this and this is totally different,” said neighbor...
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Hit, Killed Woman in Crosswalk, Then Fled Scene
Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side. Authorities released images Tuesday of a tan-colored, four-door SUV, believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, which they say struck a 42-year-old woman as she walked in a crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski.
2 Illinois Sisters Get Probation After Capitol Riot Pleas
Two Chicago-area sisters have been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to joining in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors requested that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
NBC Chicago
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Parents Mourn Death Of Brothers Pulled From Icy Retention Pond In Palatine
Teghan Ivy and Romalice Brooks are going through unspeakable loss this Thanksgiving as they mourn the loss of their children, who died after falling through the ice of a Palatine retention pond this week. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Ivy. “I never imagined having to bury my...
Route, Closures and More: What to Know About Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Chicago's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will soon step off, kicking off the holiday with balloons, floats, music and more downtown. This year's parade will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive, with the live broadcast on CW26 beginning at 8 a.m.
Arlington Heights Welcomes Sailors Away From Home on Thanksgiving
Veterans and volunteers from the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 welcomed 45 sailors for a Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The young men and women are doing their U.S. Navy Basic Training at the Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. For eight weeks, this group has been away from their...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Envoy Air Says a Pilot Who Was Reported Incapacitated During Flight Has Died
An Envoy Air flight returned to Chicago shortly after takeoff on Saturday night after a pilot was incapacitated and later died, the carrier said Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-bound flight returned to Chicago about 27 minutes after departure, according to FlightRadar24. Envoy was flying for parent airline American. An Envoy Air...
When Does Black Friday Start? Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday shoppers are already planning their go-to destinations and that means knowing which stores are open and when. Bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide this Black Friday, but the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts...
NBC Chicago
