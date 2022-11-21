Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of […]
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
KVIA
New Mexico Department of Health provides tips for keeping those at risk healthy this holiday season
SANTA FE, New Mexico --The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from RSV, influenza and Covid-19 this holiday season. This comes as area hospitals have activated emergency operations due to a surge in pediatric...
Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
Housing for human trafficking survivors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Human trafficking survivors across New Mexico could soon have a new safe house. Officials with the New Mexico Dream Center are calling the project, “Lighthouse.” It will provide residential housing for minors who have survived human trafficking. The Dream Center already provides after care for people who have escaped trafficking. However, the referrals […]
State secretary retiring from Department of Finance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Finance and Administration secretary is retiring after nearly 50 years of public service. Secretary Deborah Romero has led the department since 2020. The governor’s office announced Romero will be leaving her position at the end of the year. Romero has worked under nine different governors and has been a […]
Some New Mexico legislators push for changes and pay in the Roundhouse
*Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include a comment from the Governor’s office. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The makeup of New Mexico’s legislature isn’t quite like any other in the United States. It is 112 unsalaried, volunteer lawmakers who work to decide laws and funding across the state. However, new research is fueling new conversation […]
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
krwg.org
Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)
This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
National forest considers lethal methods to get rid of wild cattle
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is asking for public comment on the stray cattle problem, and whether they should use lethal options. Earlier this year, 65 cattle were shot and killed during a controversial US Forest Service operation. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association says killing them is not the answer. “It’s an […]
New measures sought to retain, recruit law enforcement in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement in the state is working hard to retain and recruit new officers but says they need help from the legislature. “..Became quite clear there is not one silver bullet to deal with addressing these recruitment and retention issues,” says Deputy Chief Troy Weisler from New Mexico State Police. Members of […]
koamnewsnow.com
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the...
New Mexico Mayor cooks Thanksgiving feast for Navy sailors in Guam
CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, Army veteran and now Capitan, New Mexico Mayor, Ron Lowrance says he knows a thing or two about being away from family during the holidays. This Thanksgiving, Lowrance traveled over 6,000 miles to cook up a feast for over two dozen Navy sailors. Lowrance saying, […]
KRQE News 13
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
Comments / 2