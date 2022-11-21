ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave everyone an all-time classic ‘Joe Burrow moment’ this week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a lifetime of iconic moments. From the photo of him smoking a cigar after LSU’s win against Clemson in the National Championship game in early 2020 to his “you can’t zero me” mic’d up quote against the Baltimore Ravens last season, there’s no shortage of great Burrow moments.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
What makes Bengals WR Trenton Irwin’s active roster elevation so special

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last week has been a euphoric whirlwind for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin. At this time last week, he was a practice squad wide receiver still fighting and hoping to make his way onto the active roster with the Bengals’ talented, crowded group. Last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh was the third and final time that the Bengals would be able to use a standard elevation on Irwin this season.
Why the Bengals will succeed against the Titans’ pass rush this time: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last time the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals barely survived with an upset win. Despite pulling out the 19-16 walk-off win in last year’s AFC divisional battle in Nashville, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times, tying a playoff record for most sacks in a playoff game on a quarterback.
