Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northcott Neighborhood House Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Many community organizations in Milwaukee offered Thanksgiving dinners to those in need this holiday season. Thursday, the Northcott Neighborhood House was ready to fill hearts and plates with its third Thanksgiving dinner giveaway. A total of 1,000 bags were packed by volunteers with chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Sisu Cafe will moonlight as classic steakhouse three nights every week

Sisu Cafe, the Finnish-themed breakfast and lunch spot at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has announced that it will be adding dinner service starting Saturday, Nov. 26. But it won’t be just any dinner service. For three evenings every week (Thursday through Saturday), owners Francisco Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen, who...
WISN

'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal

MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started

MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Holiday hours at Milwaukee-area shopping malls

MILWAUKEE — The biggest shopping day of the year is coming up this week. We checked with some area malls to find out what their holiday hours will be the rest of the year:. Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stores closed on Thanksgiving; last-minute shopper troubles

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The majority of stores were closed for Thanksgiving, but some stores had special hours for last-minute shoppers Thursday, Nov. 24. Hopefully, everyone's bellies are full after Thanksgiving dinner – but what if you forgot something at the store?. Sadly most people's hopes are dashed because...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Active Streets program extended into winter months

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 that it is extending the program that permits restaurants and bars to utilize sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for expanded seating accommodations. The Active Streets for Business winter season is from Nov. 16,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now

CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark

The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Feeling At Home at Benji’s Deli

My family and I have been going to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters.
MILWAUKEE, WI

